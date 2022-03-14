McKesson To Pay $1 Mln To Resolve Recordkeeping Violations: DoJ

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) has agreed to pay a $1 million civil penalty to resolve alleged recordkeeping violations, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

The agreement between DoJ and McKesson resolves allegations that McKesson's packaging subsidiary, RxPak, located in Memphis, Tennessee, engaged in a continuing pattern of recordkeeping deficiencies.

The recordkeeping deficiencies include failing to take an initial inventory of controlled substances received; failing to maintain complete and accurate records of controlled substances received, manufactured, sold, delivered or disposed of; and failing to maintain complete and accurate DEA-222 forms.

The investigation by the DEA Memphis Field Division identified more than 700 separate alleged recordkeeping violations and alleged overages, or excess quantities of drugs on hand, for eight controlled substances.

"Entities that engage in transactions regulated under the CSA have a duty to maintain records and report required information accurately," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division. "When companies violate the CSA by failing to make accurate reports or to maintain required records, the department will work with our law enforcement partners to hold them accountable."