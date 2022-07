McKinsey Forecasts a $5 Trillion Metaverse. Why Getting in Now Could Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As crypto winter continues to throw ice on the fire of formerly red-hot crypto markets, it's easy to start to wonder exactly what the future holds for non-fungible tokens like virtual real estate. Sales activity is way down right now , and it seems like many owners are in a buy-and-hold mode.However, this wait-and-hold attitude blanketed the markets in a thick layer of snow has also produced a great deal of opportunity for anyone who has a long-term vision for metaverse real estate. Two new reports are out that address the growth of the metaverse over time, and both agree: It's going to be a long, hot summer for the investors who get in during the bear market. McKinsey & Company had some pretty exciting findings for future metaverse landowners in places like Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA). For example, of those surveyed, 57% of metaverse-aware companies say they've become early adopters. Customers are into this space, too, with 59% saying that they were excited about transitioning their everyday activities to the metaverse. Continue reading