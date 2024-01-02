McKool Smith Names New Principals

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is pleased to announce the promotion of six attorneys to Principal in the firm's Austin, Dallas, New York, and Washington, DC offices, effective January 1, 2024.

"These six have consistently represented what McKool Smith is known for: leadership, technical prowess, and the highest level of client service," said David Sochia, Managing Principal and Chairman of McKool Smith. "This promotion represents not only their individual accomplishments, but also their contributions to the firm as a whole."

Eliza Beeney focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Prior to joining the firm, Eliza clerked for the Honorable Margo K. Brodie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York where she assisted in civil and criminal matters in all stages of litigation, including trial.

Matthew Cameron is experienced in intellectual property litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he was a research assistant at Georgia State University, during which he aided in drafting patent applications covering ProCA, a protein-based MRI contrast agent, and CatchER, a protein-based calcium sensor.

Alexandra Easley brings specialized experience to her litigation practice. Prior to joining the firm, Alexandra was a Jury and Trial Consultant where she examined case material in order to help attorneys identify and prepare the most effective approach for trial. During her time as a consultant, she worked on several high-profile cases and analyzed focus groups, mock trials, community analysis projects, and shadow juries for both criminal and civil matters.

Arvind Jairam handles patent infringement cases in district courts, appeals at the Federal Circuit, and patentability trials at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). With over 15 years of patent law experience, Arvind has worked in all areas of patent law, including patent prosecution, litigation, post-grant proceedings, licensing, and opinions.

Jonathan Powers focuses on patent litigation and complex commercial disputes. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in patent infringement matters across a wide range of technology fields, including wireless communications, video coding, fiber optics, and video compression. Additionally, Jonathan served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Robert W. Schroeder III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Mitch Verboncoeur has represented plaintiffs and defendants in federal district courts, federal circuit courts, and the Supreme Court across a range of technologies, including cable television, video coding, RF hardware, and cellular technologies. Mitch's experience includes presenting and cross-examining witnesses at trial, developing trial strategies, arguing claim construction, and drafting appellate briefs.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

