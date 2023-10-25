McLaren Automotive announces Monroe® as Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British luxury supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive and Tenneco, today announce Monroe® as the Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier for the McLaren range of road cars.



Tenneco is supplying its leading-edge electronic suspension systems, sold under the Monroe® Intelligent Suspension brand, to McLaren Automotive. The advanced suspension is a key element in providing the precise and exhilarating driving experience that is vital to McLaren’s customers.

The announcement builds on a decade-long relationship between McLaren Automotive and Monroe® which has seen engineers from both organisations working together to develop and deploy innovative suspension technologies. Monroe and McLaren first collaborated in 2011 with the introduction of Kinetic® suspension on McLaren Automotive’s first supercar, the 12C.

As McLaren Automotive’s Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier, Monroe suspension technologies already feature on McLaren current models, expanding on the automaker’s previous extensive use of Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 and CVSA2/Kinetic H2 systems.

Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 technology features four lightweight electronic two-valve dampers that continuously adjust damping characteristics based on steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration, body displacement and other data points. Drivers can select their preferred driving mode while the system adjusts to its environment in real-time to maximize ride performance, control, comfort and safety. This suspension is fitted to McLaren, 540C, 570GT, 570S and 600LT models, GT and the Artura high-performance hybrid supercar.

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic system combines CVSA2 adaptive damper control with an exclusive lightweight roll-control hydraulic system. Together, these technologies simultaneously deliver road isolation, integrated damping and roll control, providing enhanced road comfort and handling for superior driving performance. CVSA2/Kinetic systems feature on the MP4-12C, 650S, 675LT, 720S, 765LT and Elva, as well as the new 750S. The technology is also integrated in the suspension systems of the McLaren P1™, McLaren P1™ GTR, McLaren Senna, and Speedtail Ultimate models.

"McLaren’s history of creating breathtaking performance cars aligns with our own commitment to continually drive what’s next in suspension technology. We are very proud and excited to begin this new chapter in our companies’ highly successful collaboration.”

Romain Nollet, Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions, Tenneco

"Monroe Intelligent Suspension technologies play an important role in our ability to deliver a truly superior driving experience. Our long association with Tenneco has helped ensure that we remain the global benchmark for supercar driving precision and performance.”

Charles Sanderson, Chief Technical Officer, McLaren Automotive

Notes to editors:

A selection of high resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

In 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

Most recently, it unveiled the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the 750S.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, Monroe, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Further information:

Simonetta Esposito

Tenneco

Media Relations

+32 (0) 471 44 0268

Sesposito@driv.com

Chloe-Elise Bradford

McLaren Automotive

Corporate & Lifestyle Press Officer

+44 (0) 7920 363 479

chloe-elise.bradford@mclaren.com

IMAGES:





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33314555-90e2-4050-93f9-60249b30954a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22b4bc0a-5447-41c6-967b-aada8a441223

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/419b7230-4eb7-4204-a7ee-e710ce93bdfc