McLaren Health Care Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

October 20, 2023 | Grand Blanc, MI - McLaren Health Care ("McLaren") is issuing notice regarding a data security event that may involve information related to certain patients as well as of McLaren. This notice provides information about the incident, the response, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? On or about August 22, 2023, we became aware of suspicious activity related to certain McLaren computer systems. We immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to secure our network and to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through the investigation, it was determined that there was unauthorized access to McLaren's network between July 28, 2023, and August 23, 2023. On August 31, 2023, we learned the unauthorized actor had the ability to acquire certain information stored on the network during the period of access. As part of our ongoing investigation, we undertook a thorough review of the potentially impacted files to determine whether any sensitive information was present. It was through this process, which concluded on October 10, 2023, that we determined that information pertaining to certain individuals may have been included in the potentially impacted files.

To honor our commitment to maintaining timely and transparent communication we are providing notice of this event on our website https://www.mclaren.org/main/notification. Further, McLaren is mailing notice letters to impacted individuals for whom we have valid mailing addresses. This letter will include resources that individuals can reference to further protect their information.

What Information Was Involved? The information impacted varied by individual and not all information was available for every individual. The information that may have been impacted includes some combination of certain individuals' names and the following: Social Security number, health insurance information, date of birth, and medical information including billing or claims information, diagnosis, physician information, medical record number, Medicare/Medicaid information, prescription/medication information, diagnostic results and treatment information.

What We Are Doing. McLaren takes the security of information seriously and apologizes for any inconvenience this incident may cause. As part of their ongoing commitment to the security of information within our care, McLaren is reviewing existing policies and procedures regarding cybersecurity and evaluating additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of incident in the future. McLaren is also providing notice to relevant state and federal regulators regarding the incident including federal law enforcement and to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

What You Can Do. McLaren encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their accounts and Explanation of Benefits and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity. Individuals may also review the guidance contained on McLaren's website entitled Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Information. McLaren's website can be accessed at [LINK].

Although there is no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, as an added precaution, McLaren has arranged to offer complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services provided through IDX to individuals whose information was present in the potentially impacted files. If you did not receive written notice of this incident but believe you may be affected or if you have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice, please contact our call center at (888) 867-1630, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET.

