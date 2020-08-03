McLean Packaging Commits to Completely Renewable Energy

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McLean Packaging, a turnkey provider of rigid set boxes, folding cartons, corrugated displays, and thermoformed packaging solutions with emphasis on the beauty and personal care sectors, has contracted with national energy advisory firm 5 and ENGIE Resources LLC on a five-year energy agreement that supports the development of renewables. The deal supports McLean's zero-carbon transition and sustainability goals, which include sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable resources.

McLean Packaging's manufacturing footprint is robust – the company has three production facilities across New Jersey and Pennsylvania totaling nearly half a million square feet – making its commitment to 100% green energy substantial. McLean utilizes a lengthy lineup of sophisticated equipment – including industrial printing presses, folder/gluers, thermoformers, rigid box converters, and more – to meet its growing demands for concept-to-completion packaging solutions for customers in the beauty, personal care, confectionary, and other sectors.

McLean's usage will be 100% matched by Green-e® certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), as determined by the Center for Resource Solutions. The independently verified credits play a critical role in making green power possible for electricity consumers nationwide, by providing revenue to support new projects. The RECs in this agreement include offshore wind credits, representing environmental benefits equal to removing more than 6,500 gasoline-powered passenger cars from U.S. roads.

"From installing more than 75,000 solar panels to utilizing paper products certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forest Initiative, sustainability has been at the forefront of McLean Packaging's operations for years," said Jeff Besnick, Vice President of McLean Packaging. "As consumers continue to demand products that espouse eco-friendliness, we are proud to play our part in providing packaging with as small a carbon footprint as possible – from power sourcing to materials."

McLean also is committing to a program of perpetual progress in sustainability via expert consulting. 5's team will continue to provide market intelligence, account management services, and ongoing analysis to support McLean Packaging's commitment to environmental stewardship and energy cost control. ENGIE Resources brings a successful history of assisting clients in meeting sustainability goals through the use of clean, affordable, innovative, and resilient energy solutions.

About McLean Packaging

Established in 1961, McLean Packaging is a turnkey provider of packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, confectionary, and other sectors. Comprising over 200 employees across three facilities totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, the company specializes in rigid set boxes, folding cartons, corrugated displays, and thermoformed solutions. Unlike many packaging solutions suppliers, McLean's continued investment in gluing, printing, and other ancillary infrastructure allows it to create packages entirely within its own organization – a differentiator that yields efficiency, consistency, and streamlined customer collaboration.

McLean Packaging is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ, with additional production facilities in Pennsauken, NJ and Nazareth, PA. For more information, visit www.McLeanPackaging.com.

About 5

Founded in 2011, 5 comprises a team of energy innovators, commodity traders, analysts, engineers and former energy supplier executives. Together they serve a broad array of private and public sector clients throughout the United States and Mexico, providing strategic advice on energy-related matters including procurement, rate optimization, risk management, demand-side management, renewable power, and distributed generation. With an eye on growth, 5 has initiated a number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years. The firm has also received numerous accolades and national awards for its corporate culture, leadership and innovation. For more information, please visit www.energyby5.com or call (972) 445-9584. Follow 5 on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About ENGIE Resources

ENGIE Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ENGIE North America Inc. and part of the international energy group ENGIE. As a leading electricity supplier to non-residential consumers in the United States, we deliver a combination of products and services, highly rated customer service, and financial strength that provides unique and compelling value to our customers. Now offering solar and other renewable energy options, demand response, and on-bill financing, we assure our customers that they can count on us to create effective, customized plans. Our in-house energy experts work with customers to understand their operations, tailoring products and services specific to their business and budget. For more about ENGIE Resources, visit www.engieresources.com. Follow ENGIE Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

