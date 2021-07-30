MCM Max Capital Management expands Strategic Partnership as Global Project Management Consultant to Plantonic; the World's First and the Only One of its Kind

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantonic Singapore Pte Ltd appoints Max Capital Management Holding Ltd (MCM) as their global Project Management Consultant (PMC) as part of their expansion plan to introduce Plantonic into the global market, including Malaysia.

Plantonic is a plant based non-toxic fertilising essence for all plants and greens. It is derived from Ayurvedic and traditional medicinal formulation. Its ingredients include shilajit, seaweed, ginseng root, fruit peel, seed extract and tea leaves. This tonic functions as a fertiliser, pest repellent, soil revitaliser and helps plants flourish and fend against diseases and fungal infections found in plants.

Eric Tan, Founder and CEO of Plantonic believes in treating nature with nature and aims to develop an alternative solution to home-gardening market by creating a non-toxic and organic solution that is beneficial not only to the plants but the environment and consumers which led him to create Plantonic.

Adj. Prof. Ts. Maxshangkar, Founder and Group CEO of MCM Group of Companies believes with 38.52% households buying organic products according to Rakuten Insight organic solutions are going to be a prominent consideration. Since the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO), Malaysian get passionate about home-gardening leads to a gardening growth demands these days.

About Plantonic

Plantonic Singapore Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based organization focuses on developing, marketing and selling horticulture and personal care products. It focuses on products that is are not harmful and is beneficial to the environment, humans and animals as a whole. Discover more information via www.plantonic.sg/

About Max Capital Management Holding Ltd (MCM)

MCM is a global investment holding and Project Management Consultant (PMC) specialises in project management's conception to implementation, customer relationship management and event management. Since its foundation in 2012, MCM has proven-record managing over 30 projects with in over 10 countries and managing various projects from property development, e-commerce and e-learning platform, hospitality, healthcare and many others. www.maxcapitalmanagement.com

