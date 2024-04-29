McPhy 2023 Universal Registration Document and new 2024 financial agenda are available

Grenoble, April 29, 2024 - 7:30 am CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that:

Its 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed on April 26 , 2024, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (The « AMF »). The Universal Registration Document includes:

, 2024, with the (The « »). The Universal Registration Document includes: the annual financial report including the annual and consolidated accounts;

the management report;

the corporate governance report;

information required about the description of the share buyback program;

information relating to social, environmental, and societal responsibility; and

the reports of the statutory auditors as well as their fees.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public free of charge, pursuant to applicable law and regulations, and can be consulted on the McPhy Energy website (www.mcphy-finance.com) (section "Financial Publications”). It is also available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Pursuant to applicable law and regulations, the annual financial report filed with the AMF has been prepared in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format). The English version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document will be available shortly on the McPhy Energy website.

Due to the importance of the accounting operations the Company must carry out in connection with the ongoing sale of its station business to Atawey1, an extension of the timeline for the completion of its half-year financial statements is necessary. McPhy therefore postpones the publication of its half-year results for 2024 to September 30, 2024. McPhy will nevertheless report its half-year revenue on the date originally scheduled for results, July 30, 2024.





McPhy new indicative financial calendar is as follows:

Events Dates* 2024 Half-Year Revenue July 30, 2024 2024 Half-Year Results September 30, 2024

(*): Press releases will be issued after market close. Information subject to change.

1 « McPhy receives a binding offer from Atawey for the sale of its station business », February 19, 2024







