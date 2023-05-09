McPhy Energy Awarded a Landmark Contract in the Industrial Field for Green Metal Project for Plansee Group in Austria

Supply of one McLyzer 800-30, which will be operated on the manufacturing site of Plansee Group based in Reutte, Austria

A highly innovative low-carbon metal production project, another key milestone in metallurgy

Within the framework of this contract, McPhy will also provide long-term maintenance services

Grenoble, France, May 09, 2023 – 7.30 am CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announced the signing of a contract for the supply, assembly and commissioning of one McLyzer 800-30 with a capacity of 4 MW with Plansee Group in Austria. The electrolyzer will operate on the Plansee Group manufacturing site, based in Reutte, Austria, where green hydrogen shall be used to produce carbon neutral high-performance metals for various high-tech applications such as semiconductor, electronics or medical.

Today, hydrogen on the Plansee Group production site in Reutte is provided through steam reforming as an integral part of the metal production and is used by the companies Plansee High Performance Materials and tools manufacturer Ceratizit. The equipment provided shall enable the site to gradually replace the production by green hydrogen produced with renewable energy. To ensure operational reliability and availability, McPhy has also signed a long-term maintenance agreement in the framework of this contract.

With this contract, the Group registers another leading reference in the industrial field by participating in a highly innovative low-carbon metal production project. The 1st delivery of green hydrogen is expected to occur by the end of 2024.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments:

"As energy efficiency has become a key trigger for green hydrogen investments, especially in the hard-to-abate markets, we are thrilled to announce our support to Plansee Group in the completion of this project that will allow to halve its CO 2 emissions at the Reutte site by 2025. Moreover, as the operations will take place in Austria, this collaboration will allow us to expand our footprint in the DACH1 region, where we are already well established thanks to our site in Wildau.”

"Currently, hydrogen production from Natural Gas causes 50 percent of our CO 2 emissions at the Reutte production site. We can halve these emissions by 2025 with the new hydrogen electrolyzer," says Ulrich Lausecker, Managing Director of Plansee High Performance Materials. Plansee's goal is to supply the site with hydrogen produced CO 2 -free by 2030.

About Plansee Group

With the Plansee High Performance Materials and Ceratizit business areas and the investment in Molymet, the Plansee Group is one of the world's leading powder metallurgy industrial companies. The Plansee Group specializes in products made from the materials molybdenum and tungsten, covering the entire value chain – from ore concentrate to customized tools and components. The product portfolio includes more than 100,000 different products and tools. The Plansee Group thus enables high-tech devices for everyday use such as smartphones as well as sustainable and efficient solutions for mobility, energy supply and industrial manufacturing. In the fiscal year 2021/22, the Plansee Group achieved consolidated sales of 2.02 billion euros with 11,174 employees.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

1 Germany, Austria and Switzerland







