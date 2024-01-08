|
08.01.2024 17:45:00
McPhy Energy: Half-year report on the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Grenoble, January 8, 2024 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports, for the 2nd half of 2023, on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of Decembre 31, 2023, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|131,862
|180,087
During the second half of 2023, the following transactions were conducted1:
|Number of
transactions
|Total traded volume
|Number of shares
|Amount (in euros)
|Buy side
|2,643
|355,179
|1,920,783
|Sell side
|2,467
|326,819
|1,739,951
You are also reminded that:
- when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|4,343
|2,500,000
- On June 30, 2023, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|103,502
|360,918.35
Next financial event:
- Publication of 2023 Annual Revenue, February 5, 2024, after market close
ABOUT MCPHY
Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).
CONTACTS
|NewCap
|Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu
|Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
Gaëlle Fromaigeat
T.+33 (0)1 44 71 98 52
mcphy@newcap.eu
APPENDIX
2nd Half of 2023
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|Number of transactions
buy side
|Including number of shares
buy side
|For an amount of
|Number of transactions
sell side
|Including number of shares
sell side
|For an amount of
| Total
Date
|2,643
|355,179
|1,920,783 €
|2,467
|326,819
|1,739,951 €
|03/07/2023
|15
|2,828
|23,298 €
|5
|267
|2,223 €
|04/07/2023
|7
|1,027
|8,380 €
|10
|2,450
|20,150 €
|05/07/2023
|20
|3,115
|25,125 €
|7
|1,085
|8,727 €
|06/07/2023
|31
|3,618
|28,394 €
|6
|1,114
|8,748 €
|07/07/2023
|21
|3,211
|24,802 €
|15
|2,457
|19,107 €
|10/07/2023
|14
|2,881
|22,299 €
|21
|2,206
|17,243 €
|11/07/2023
|9
|1,340
|10,615 €
|29
|3,906
|31,003 €
|12/07/2023
|16
|1,768
|13,869 €
|8
|982
|7,746 €
|13/07/2023
|13
|1,793
|14,427 €
|58
|7,798
|63,199 €
|14/07/2023
|25
|2,974
|24,391 €
|12
|2,100
|17,303 €
|17/07/2023
|29
|2,846
|23,123 €
|9
|1,548
|12,680 €
|18/07/2023
|25
|4,299
|34,709 €
|28
|4,400
|35,720 €
|19/07/2023
|11
|1,188
|9,698 €
|31
|4,634
|38,193 €
|20/07/2023
|24
|2,462
|20,372 €
|9
|1,380
|11,423 €
|21/07/2023
|8
|815
|6,726 €
|12
|1,659
|14,038 €
|24/07/2023
|24
|3,251
|27,917 €
|29
|4,061
|35,275 €
|25/07/2023
|34
|5,297
|43,877 €
|33
|4,218
|34,993 €
|26/07/2023
|26
|4,811
|39,765 €
|15
|2,106
|17,577 €
|27/07/2023
|26
|3,768
|30,578 €
|19
|2,200
|17,964 €
|28/07/2023
|24
|2,594
|20,571 €
|20
|1,708
|13,618 €
|31/07/2023
|24
|3,547
|27,357 €
|14
|1,753
|13,459 €
|01/08/2023
|8
|2,336
|17,941 €
|20
|2,642
|20,429 €
|02/08/2023
|16
|1,537
|12,028 €
|28
|4,474
|35,069 €
|03/08/2023
|23
|2,761
|21,271 €
|7
|1,579
|12,250 €
|04/08/2023
|4
|794
|6,078 €
|6
|794
|6,112 €
|07/08/2023
|11
|1,528
|11,684 €
|2
|83
|633 €
|08/08/2023
|31
|4,803
|35,408 €
|8
|536
|3,881 €
|09/08/2023
|15
|1,737
|12,695 €
|30
|3,222
|23,686 €
|10/08/2023
|16
|2,474
|18,152 €
|24
|4,237
|31,301 €
|11/08/2023
|59
|9,157
|65,662 €
|12
|3,086
|22,196 €
|14/08/2023
|27
|5,130
|35,692 €
|20
|3,227
|22,598 €
|15/08/2023
|9
|1,866
|12,971 €
|19
|3,844
|26,963 €
|16/08/2023
|34
|4,057
|28,195 €
|2
|85
|587 €
|17/08/2023
|38
|6,035
|40,218 €
|5
|1,452
|9,658 €
|18/08/2023
|28
|3,191
|20,830 €
|12
|1,901
|12,397 €
|21/08/2023
|1
|1
|7 €
|15
|1,601
|10,696 €
|22/08/2023
|9
|801
|5,447 €
|11
|1,601
|11,058 €
|23/08/2023
|3
|401
|2,680 €
|7
|420
|2,864 €
|24/08/2023
|9
|1,401
|9,119 €
|5
|401
|2,705 €
|25/08/2023
|18
|1,601
|9,980 €
|1
|1
|6 €
|28/08/2023
|15
|1,201
|7,726 €
|22
|2,401
|15,430 €
|29/08/2023
|23
|2,201
|14,333 €
|32
|5,139
|33,649 €
|30/08/2023
|18
|2,201
|14,361 €
|30
|2,684
|17,657 €
|31/08/2023
|7
|800
|5,463 €
|25
|3,079
|21,024 €
|01/09/2023
|23
|4,935
|32,561 €
|9
|1,359
|8,949 €
|04/09/2023
|17
|1,765
|11,313 €
|9
|1,157
|7,546 €
|05/09/2023
|5
|451
|2,892 €
|15
|1,579
|10,108 €
|06/09/2023
|7
|901
|5,719 €
|8
|901
|5,801 €
|07/09/2023
|19
|1,675
|10,893 €
|13
|2,064
|13,512 €
|08/09/2023
|42
|4,836
|31,435 €
|35
|5,866
|38,619 €
|11/09/2023
|9
|801
|5,227 €
|26
|3,541
|23,210 €
|12/09/2023
|19
|3,790
|23,817 €
|3
|458
|2,854 €
|13/09/2023
|7
|1,554
|9,561 €
|7
|938
|5,808 €
|14/09/2023
|24
|4,436
|26,783 €
|25
|4,033
|24,522 €
|15/09/2023
|10
|2,054
|12,539 €
|22
|3,343
|20,603 €
|18/09/2023
|20
|3,319
|19,892 €
|5
|811
|4,822 €
|19/09/2023
|18
|3,768
|21,890 €
|1
|1
|6 €
|20/09/2023
|1
|1
|6 €
|12
|1,591
|9,181 €
|21/09/2023
|14
|2,734
|15,557 €
|4
|401
|2,269 €
|22/09/2023
|9
|1,873
|10,318 €
|7
|1,305
|7,245 €
|25/09/2023
|31
|3,001
|16,122 €
|10
|1,248
|6,659 €
|26/09/2023
|33
|4,676
|24,489 €
|18
|2,618
|13,789 €
|27/09/2023
|5
|1,310
|6,652 €
|8
|1,310
|6,698 €
|28/09/2023
|15
|1,601
|8,109 €
|19
|2,201
|11,208 €
|29/09/2023
|5
|201
|1,017 €
|19
|1,351
|7,030 €
|02/10/2023
|22
|2,801
|14,634 €
|14
|2,161
|11,491 €
|03/10/2023
|16
|1,885
|9,453 €
|6
|390
|1,953 €
|04/10/2023
|21
|3,381
|16,371 €
|14
|677
|3,243 €
|05/10/2023
|17
|1,832
|8,673 €
|17
|1,458
|6,972 €
|06/10/2023
|39
|4,401
|19,984 €
|30
|3,523
|15,970 €
|09/10/2023
|16
|2,001
|9,064 €
|13
|2,478
|11,301 €
|10/10/2023
|22
|1,501
|6,814 €
|21
|2,001
|9,153 €
|11/10/2023
|21
|1,251
|5,606 €
|16
|1,301
|5,879 €
|12/10/2023
|33
|5,506
|23,587 €
|18
|1,937
|8,246 €
|13/10/2023
|23
|2,301
|9,508 €
|21
|1,651
|6,891 €
|16/10/2023
|33
|3,323
|13,182 €
|23
|2,459
|9,823 €
|17/10/2023
|19
|1,765
|7,018 €
|13
|1,606
|6,457 €
|18/10/2023
|21
|2,236
|8,918 €
|13
|1,896
|7,652 €
|19/10/2023
|24
|2,741
|10,653 €
|9
|836
|3,234 €
|20/10/2023
|24
|2,600
|9,736 €
|19
|1,812
|6,797 €
|23/10/2023
|27
|3,054
|11,374 €
|35
|3,316
|12,538 €
|24/10/2023
|23
|1,923
|7,266 €
|24
|3,174
|12,085 €
|25/10/2023
|34
|4,672
|17,056 €
|16
|1,801
|6,492 €
|26/10/2023
|15
|2,800
|9,990 €
|16
|2,600
|9,336 €
|27/10/2023
|18
|2,001
|7,022 €
|14
|1,801
|6,366 €
|30/10/2023
|38
|3,901
|14,712 €
|52
|10,062
|37,521 €
|31/10/2023
|53
|6,201
|21,695 €
|44
|5,101
|17,877 €
|01/11/2023
|17
|1,700
|6,301 €
|49
|8,210
|30,506 €
|02/11/2023
|35
|5,506
|21,686 €
|73
|10,005
|39,668 €
|03/11/2023
|89
|12,201
|55,915 €
|123
|15,701
|71,247 €
|06/11/2023
|41
|6,050
|25,968 €
|50
|5,208
|22,547 €
|07/11/2023
|19
|3,116
|12,851 €
|14
|1,863
|7,689 €
|08/11/2023
|22
|4,254
|17,450 €
|16
|3,175
|13,139 €
|09/11/2023
|11
|1,705
|6,772 €
|14
|1,572
|6,276 €
|10/11/2023
|28
|3,653
|14,154 €
|15
|2,191
|8,506 €
|13/11/2023
|23
|3,401
|13,144 €
|13
|1,512
|5,924 €
|14/11/2023
|9
|928
|3,602 €
|21
|3,000
|11,640 €
|15/11/2023
|27
|3,601
|14,740 €
|39
|5,345
|21,901 €
|16/11/2023
|34
|5,000
|19,596 €
|16
|1,694
|6,595 €
|17/11/2023
|21
|2,801
|11,007 €
|32
|3,887
|15,210 €
|20/11/2023
|13
|2,001
|7,787 €
|20
|1,631
|6,416 €
|21/11/2023
|42
|5,401
|20,195 €
|10
|640
|2,432 €
|22/11/2023
|9
|1,001
|3,682 €
|9
|1,001
|3,702 €
|23/11/2023
|4
|401
|1,468 €
|6
|401
|1,476 €
|24/11/2023
|12
|2,298
|8,402 €
|10
|1,199
|4,394 €
|27/11/2023
|8
|1,001
|3,630 €
|8
|429
|1,574 €
|28/11/2023
|16
|1,801
|6,340 €
|8
|1,001
|3,517 €
|29/11/2023
|21
|2,601
|9,404 €
|29
|3,777
|13,705 €
|30/11/2023
|14
|1,601
|5,693 €
|12
|1,201
|4,296 €
|01/12/2023
|17
|2,037
|7,369 €
|27
|2,413
|8,778 €
|04/12/2023
|30
|3,801
|14,312 €
|33
|4,785
|18,082 €
|05/12/2023
|7
|871
|3,157 €
|10
|801
|2,932 €
|06/12/2023
|21
|3,912
|14,696 €
|36
|5,312
|20,074 €
|07/12/2023
|29
|3,801
|13,736 €
|15
|1,617
|5,778 €
|08/12/2023
|10
|1,201
|4,151 €
|17
|1,401
|4,873 €
|11/12/2023
|14
|1,601
|5,476 €
|3
|201
|697 €
|12/12/2023
|8
|1,000
|3,348 €
|8
|803
|2,706 €
|13/12/2023
|34
|3,668
|11,952 €
|10
|659
|2,157 €
|14/12/2023
|19
|2,782
|8,907 €
|27
|3,740
|12,210 €
|15/12/2023
|19
|1,972
|6,459 €
|23
|2,801
|9,387 €
|18/12/2023
|39
|6,503
|23,482 €
|76
|16,514
|59,761 €
|19/12/2023
|46
|6,001
|22,729 €
|64
|7,088
|27,182 €
|20/12/2023
|59
|9,195
|31,636 €
|28
|3,823
|12,972 €
|21/12/2023
|9
|801
|2,663 €
|10
|1,403
|4,673 €
|22/12/2023
|8
|601
|2,025 €
|12
|1,174
|3,974 €
|27/12/2023
|6
|602
|2,069 €
|12
|1,801
|6,259 €
|28/12/2023
|5
|801
|2,767 €
|8
|801
|2,783 €
|29/12/2023
|8
|801
|2,722 €
|5
|401
|1,364 €
1 Details of transactions presented in appendix 1
Attachment
