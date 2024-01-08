McPhy Energy: Half-year report on the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Translation for information purposes only

Grenoble, January 8, 2024 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports, for the 2nd half of 2023, on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of Decembre 31, 2023 , the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 131,862 180,087

During the second half of 2023 , the following transactions were conducted1:

Number of

transactions Total traded volume Number of shares Amount (in euros) Buy side 2,643 355,179 1,920,783 Sell side 2,467 326,819 1,739,951

You are also reminded that:

when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 4,343 2,500,000

On June 30 , 2023 , date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 103,502 360,918.35

Next financial event:

Publication of 2023 Annual Revenue, February 5, 2024, after market close

