12.07.2023 18:05:00

McPhy Energy: Half-year statement on liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF

Translation for information purposes only

Grenoble, July 12, 2023

Under the liquidity agreement between McPhy Energy and Natixis ODDO BHF:

  • As of 30 June 2023, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
103,502360,918.35
  • During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:
 Number of
transactions 		Total traded volume
Number of sharesAmount (in euros)
Buy side2,755358,4194,363,725.49
Sell side2,713325,3994,032,478.96
  • It is recalled that:
  • Upon the implementation date of the liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were available:
Number of securitiesCash balance (in euros)
4,3432,500,000
  • on 31 December 2022, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
Number of securitiesCash balance (in euros)
70,482692,166.24

APPENDICES
1st half of 2023

 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE
Date Number of transactions  buy side Incl. number of shares
buy side		For an
amount of		  Number of transactions  sell side Incl. number of shares
sell side		For an
amount of
Total2,755.0 358,419.0 4,363,725.5  2,713.0 325,399.0 4,032,479.0
02/01/202315252532012,67 36594375018,29
03/01/202327515766583,69 34437456796,37
04/01/202318301538406,85 32397851022,78
05/01/202317179323123,27 14206926832,59
06/01/20236104313700 12266035153,09
09/01/20238142119370,04 20351447995,01
10/01/202319319743778,96 37244233451,05
11/01/202323360550987,7 75614486709,24
12/01/202331613987451,86 577594108636,08
13/01/202318262638271,25 28398858153,55
16/01/2023457207101824,59 29381253437,8
17/01/202320292441114,38 32343848493,13
18/01/202320385755062,8 39484369373,51
19/01/202327433860694,37 12110615486,04
20/01/202321248635392,25 30536076217,97
23/01/202321483868589,74 24433261779,46
24/01/202320245434575,23 14151821477,99
25/01/202322375551179,26 16172123568,98
26/01/20236141619401,33 24259335595,7
27/01/202312220430535,64 38228731704,83
30/01/202336276838038,62 16181525032,85
31/01/202325165922798,64 27285039430,62
01/02/202324369051987,17 29319545265,14
02/02/2023427864112971,17 9212440178937,06
03/02/202341459566555,33 42458766641,4
06/02/2023729960139221,94 44608984519,01
07/02/202336430658700,92 16191526165,01
08/02/202321308742644,03 46456562989,98
09/02/202312131717992,4 9113415536,14
10/02/202352526070651,98 23296739824,49
13/02/2023146278445,9 17147419859,59
14/02/202326368549038,58 12240032348,4
15/02/202337409053347,61 9158420860,93
16/02/202325297938789,42 29425755566,57
17/02/202324291937951,97 16297538860,51
20/02/202315169721990,36 18179723381,32
21/02/20237107814163,41 14148219525,15
22/02/202330415053612,73 13170821980,65
23/02/202324184324111,65 25330143060,39
24/02/202341409054002,97 32408454167,24
27/02/202334155541,72 20264135102,63
28/02/202312176823700,76 16228630830,54
01/03/202316390552072,86 9123316433,97
02/03/202332325142971,61 23344845758,69
03/03/202321246232449,74 9163721701,58
06/03/202328237130906,68 9155920448,6
07/03/202328205326460,39 33784878,21
08/03/202325483660637,61 34483661090,89
09/03/202327341343391,34 14122715631,33
10/03/202329431453278,64 11172821380,26
13/03/202332553667277,57 49541566143,06
14/03/202336367646209,58 26460558118,67
15/03/202326557068616,47 27235428912,93
16/03/202319315438964,87 24378847052,23
17/03/202330527265430,92 13240230242,91
20/03/202331529263533,38 44623775536,08
21/03/202334946170,79 29481560716,25
22/03/202320379549020,08 29466260428,95
23/03/202320214227942,15 18268035082,77
24/03/202344711993480,78 38577876234,82
27/03/202317243231299,08 17143618486,13
28/03/202327334742093,15 9139617518,87
29/03/202319150518871,04 10150418946,52
30/03/202313160620518,92 30378348509,07
31/03/202334325341710,81 28287036930,03
03/04/202335314640887,48 32261334186,83
04/04/2023587311044,94 32633311,38
05/04/202323223427375,06 21081332,88
06/04/202312129915546,86 10129915645,88
11/04/202312143718270,84 56348043966,83
12/04/202333334442283,59 26213427110,13
13/04/202314132016629,48 18129216344,68
14/04/202313124415621,9 6104913220,41
17/04/202326248631279,66 32302338207,34
18/04/202333340541739,89 20193423548,63
19/04/2023998011911,15 16156219036,71
20/04/202314180021742,3 1489110779,72
21/04/2023794411453,27 8116714216,63
24/04/202329265132071,28 40279033942,52
25/04/202327234928258,92 36259131294,48
26/04/202340495659391,12 15122914707,5
27/04/202317172520818,55 59685883239,2
28/04/202316136716732,53 991011170,07
02/05/202348688480816,61 22162219299,64
03/05/202314141615720,8 25187720974,91
04/05/202314154417030,02 78869788,45
05/05/202366096639,6 106997687,58
08/05/20231111,05 118939951,88
09/05/202314125614098,56 791310423,38
10/05/202352532883,9 13120613788,32
11/05/202314125514066,15 74885582,61
12/05/202397548291,51 62702988,85
15/05/202342451947624,65 1111
16/05/202325226022655,41 128258474,39
17/05/202320302829389,14 52612583,85
18/05/202323239522563,68 119,54
19/05/202314239521491,22 119,06
22/05/202375334812,94 9139312673,3
23/05/202324205618372,13 46475825,83
24/05/20239186016421,54 16246822049,91
25/05/202325275524644,68 37321828951,34
26/05/202318163914643,95 12141612708,44
29/05/202322164814711,78 16172115465,66
30/05/2023361548,98 6114510349,44
31/05/202327273325040,35 33506046932,24
01/06/202321252323811,92 22285026990,27
02/06/202323523336,96 17179517142,26
05/06/202312231322535,21 27302029574,59
06/06/2023116157,52 15234623111,59
07/06/202318248624134,8 15186618215,39
08/06/202319425541566,56 36461645394,92
09/06/202325340333206,65 43423350,34
12/06/202311201719592,96 26248824260,48
13/06/202328370735927,98 19212520847,18
14/06/202316211920318,43 9126312219,24
15/06/202331377335271,81 21295027701,75
16/06/202368467968,22 20220720871,52
19/06/202329318930164,38 18245323300,92
20/06/202314152714292,8 14140913276,1
21/06/202321348832762,93 6164215498,24
22/06/202360980286647,45 39505444340,67
23/06/202329259122242,73 87876808,95
26/06/2023137256103,74 23633072,83
27/06/20237124710463,84 9120410143,24
28/06/202322277723205,56 20254721392,73
29/06/202317350328572,91 15188315537,48
30/06/202312170114279,04 17295224664,93

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS MCPHY

NewCap 
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu		 

Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 

