12.07.2023 18:05:00
McPhy Energy: Half-year statement on liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF
Translation for information purposes only
Grenoble, July 12, 2023
Under the liquidity agreement between McPhy Energy and Natixis ODDO BHF:
- As of 30 June 2023, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|103,502
|360,918.35
- During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:
|Number of
transactions
|Total traded volume
|Number of shares
|Amount (in euros)
|Buy side
|2,755
|358,419
|4,363,725.49
|Sell side
|2,713
|325,399
|4,032,478.96
- It is recalled that:
- Upon the implementation date of the liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were available:
|Number of securities
|Cash balance (in euros)
|4,343
|2,500,000
- on 31 December 2022, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
|Number of securities
|Cash balance (in euros)
|70,482
|692,166.24
APPENDICES
1st half of 2023
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|Date
|Number of transactions buy side
| Incl. number of shares
buy side
|For an
amount of
|Number of transactions sell side
| Incl. number of shares
sell side
|For an
amount of
|Total
|2,755.0
|358,419.0
|4,363,725.5
|2,713.0
|325,399.0
|4,032,479.0
|02/01/2023
|15
|2525
|32012,67
|36
|5943
|75018,29
|03/01/2023
|27
|5157
|66583,69
|34
|4374
|56796,37
|04/01/2023
|18
|3015
|38406,85
|32
|3978
|51022,78
|05/01/2023
|17
|1793
|23123,27
|14
|2069
|26832,59
|06/01/2023
|6
|1043
|13700
|12
|2660
|35153,09
|09/01/2023
|8
|1421
|19370,04
|20
|3514
|47995,01
|10/01/2023
|19
|3197
|43778,96
|37
|2442
|33451,05
|11/01/2023
|23
|3605
|50987,7
|75
|6144
|86709,24
|12/01/2023
|31
|6139
|87451,86
|57
|7594
|108636,08
|13/01/2023
|18
|2626
|38271,25
|28
|3988
|58153,55
|16/01/2023
|45
|7207
|101824,59
|29
|3812
|53437,8
|17/01/2023
|20
|2924
|41114,38
|32
|3438
|48493,13
|18/01/2023
|20
|3857
|55062,8
|39
|4843
|69373,51
|19/01/2023
|27
|4338
|60694,37
|12
|1106
|15486,04
|20/01/2023
|21
|2486
|35392,25
|30
|5360
|76217,97
|23/01/2023
|21
|4838
|68589,74
|24
|4332
|61779,46
|24/01/2023
|20
|2454
|34575,23
|14
|1518
|21477,99
|25/01/2023
|22
|3755
|51179,26
|16
|1721
|23568,98
|26/01/2023
|6
|1416
|19401,33
|24
|2593
|35595,7
|27/01/2023
|12
|2204
|30535,64
|38
|2287
|31704,83
|30/01/2023
|36
|2768
|38038,62
|16
|1815
|25032,85
|31/01/2023
|25
|1659
|22798,64
|27
|2850
|39430,62
|01/02/2023
|24
|3690
|51987,17
|29
|3195
|45265,14
|02/02/2023
|42
|7864
|112971,17
|92
|12440
|178937,06
|03/02/2023
|41
|4595
|66555,33
|42
|4587
|66641,4
|06/02/2023
|72
|9960
|139221,94
|44
|6089
|84519,01
|07/02/2023
|36
|4306
|58700,92
|16
|1915
|26165,01
|08/02/2023
|21
|3087
|42644,03
|46
|4565
|62989,98
|09/02/2023
|12
|1317
|17992,4
|9
|1134
|15536,14
|10/02/2023
|52
|5260
|70651,98
|23
|2967
|39824,49
|13/02/2023
|14
|627
|8445,9
|17
|1474
|19859,59
|14/02/2023
|26
|3685
|49038,58
|12
|2400
|32348,4
|15/02/2023
|37
|4090
|53347,61
|9
|1584
|20860,93
|16/02/2023
|25
|2979
|38789,42
|29
|4257
|55566,57
|17/02/2023
|24
|2919
|37951,97
|16
|2975
|38860,51
|20/02/2023
|15
|1697
|21990,36
|18
|1797
|23381,32
|21/02/2023
|7
|1078
|14163,41
|14
|1482
|19525,15
|22/02/2023
|30
|4150
|53612,73
|13
|1708
|21980,65
|23/02/2023
|24
|1843
|24111,65
|25
|3301
|43060,39
|24/02/2023
|41
|4090
|54002,97
|32
|4084
|54167,24
|27/02/2023
|3
|415
|5541,72
|20
|2641
|35102,63
|28/02/2023
|12
|1768
|23700,76
|16
|2286
|30830,54
|01/03/2023
|16
|3905
|52072,86
|9
|1233
|16433,97
|02/03/2023
|32
|3251
|42971,61
|23
|3448
|45758,69
|03/03/2023
|21
|2462
|32449,74
|9
|1637
|21701,58
|06/03/2023
|28
|2371
|30906,68
|9
|1559
|20448,6
|07/03/2023
|28
|2053
|26460,39
|3
|378
|4878,21
|08/03/2023
|25
|4836
|60637,61
|34
|4836
|61090,89
|09/03/2023
|27
|3413
|43391,34
|14
|1227
|15631,33
|10/03/2023
|29
|4314
|53278,64
|11
|1728
|21380,26
|13/03/2023
|32
|5536
|67277,57
|49
|5415
|66143,06
|14/03/2023
|36
|3676
|46209,58
|26
|4605
|58118,67
|15/03/2023
|26
|5570
|68616,47
|27
|2354
|28912,93
|16/03/2023
|19
|3154
|38964,87
|24
|3788
|47052,23
|17/03/2023
|30
|5272
|65430,92
|13
|2402
|30242,91
|20/03/2023
|31
|5292
|63533,38
|44
|6237
|75536,08
|21/03/2023
|3
|494
|6170,79
|29
|4815
|60716,25
|22/03/2023
|20
|3795
|49020,08
|29
|4662
|60428,95
|23/03/2023
|20
|2142
|27942,15
|18
|2680
|35082,77
|24/03/2023
|44
|7119
|93480,78
|38
|5778
|76234,82
|27/03/2023
|17
|2432
|31299,08
|17
|1436
|18486,13
|28/03/2023
|27
|3347
|42093,15
|9
|1396
|17518,87
|29/03/2023
|19
|1505
|18871,04
|10
|1504
|18946,52
|30/03/2023
|13
|1606
|20518,92
|30
|3783
|48509,07
|31/03/2023
|34
|3253
|41710,81
|28
|2870
|36930,03
|03/04/2023
|35
|3146
|40887,48
|32
|2613
|34186,83
|04/04/2023
|5
|873
|11044,94
|3
|263
|3311,38
|05/04/2023
|23
|2234
|27375,06
|2
|108
|1332,88
|06/04/2023
|12
|1299
|15546,86
|10
|1299
|15645,88
|11/04/2023
|12
|1437
|18270,84
|56
|3480
|43966,83
|12/04/2023
|33
|3344
|42283,59
|26
|2134
|27110,13
|13/04/2023
|14
|1320
|16629,48
|18
|1292
|16344,68
|14/04/2023
|13
|1244
|15621,9
|6
|1049
|13220,41
|17/04/2023
|26
|2486
|31279,66
|32
|3023
|38207,34
|18/04/2023
|33
|3405
|41739,89
|20
|1934
|23548,63
|19/04/2023
|9
|980
|11911,15
|16
|1562
|19036,71
|20/04/2023
|14
|1800
|21742,3
|14
|891
|10779,72
|21/04/2023
|7
|944
|11453,27
|8
|1167
|14216,63
|24/04/2023
|29
|2651
|32071,28
|40
|2790
|33942,52
|25/04/2023
|27
|2349
|28258,92
|36
|2591
|31294,48
|26/04/2023
|40
|4956
|59391,12
|15
|1229
|14707,5
|27/04/2023
|17
|1725
|20818,55
|59
|6858
|83239,2
|28/04/2023
|16
|1367
|16732,53
|9
|910
|11170,07
|02/05/2023
|48
|6884
|80816,61
|22
|1622
|19299,64
|03/05/2023
|14
|1416
|15720,8
|25
|1877
|20974,91
|04/05/2023
|14
|1544
|17030,02
|7
|886
|9788,45
|05/05/2023
|6
|609
|6639,6
|10
|699
|7687,58
|08/05/2023
|1
|1
|11,05
|11
|893
|9951,88
|09/05/2023
|14
|1256
|14098,56
|7
|913
|10423,38
|10/05/2023
|5
|253
|2883,9
|13
|1206
|13788,32
|11/05/2023
|14
|1255
|14066,15
|7
|488
|5582,61
|12/05/2023
|9
|754
|8291,51
|6
|270
|2988,85
|15/05/2023
|42
|4519
|47624,65
|1
|1
|11
|16/05/2023
|25
|2260
|22655,41
|12
|825
|8474,39
|17/05/2023
|20
|3028
|29389,14
|5
|261
|2583,85
|18/05/2023
|23
|2395
|22563,68
|1
|1
|9,54
|19/05/2023
|14
|2395
|21491,22
|1
|1
|9,06
|22/05/2023
|7
|533
|4812,94
|9
|1393
|12673,3
|23/05/2023
|24
|2056
|18372,13
|4
|647
|5825,83
|24/05/2023
|9
|1860
|16421,54
|16
|2468
|22049,91
|25/05/2023
|25
|2755
|24644,68
|37
|3218
|28951,34
|26/05/2023
|18
|1639
|14643,95
|12
|1416
|12708,44
|29/05/2023
|22
|1648
|14711,78
|16
|1721
|15465,66
|30/05/2023
|3
|61
|548,98
|6
|1145
|10349,44
|31/05/2023
|27
|2733
|25040,35
|33
|5060
|46932,24
|01/06/2023
|21
|2523
|23811,92
|22
|2850
|26990,27
|02/06/2023
|2
|352
|3336,96
|17
|1795
|17142,26
|05/06/2023
|12
|2313
|22535,21
|27
|3020
|29574,59
|06/06/2023
|1
|16
|157,52
|15
|2346
|23111,59
|07/06/2023
|18
|2486
|24134,8
|15
|1866
|18215,39
|08/06/2023
|19
|4255
|41566,56
|36
|4616
|45394,92
|09/06/2023
|25
|3403
|33206,65
|4
|342
|3350,34
|12/06/2023
|11
|2017
|19592,96
|26
|2488
|24260,48
|13/06/2023
|28
|3707
|35927,98
|19
|2125
|20847,18
|14/06/2023
|16
|2119
|20318,43
|9
|1263
|12219,24
|15/06/2023
|31
|3773
|35271,81
|21
|2950
|27701,75
|16/06/2023
|6
|846
|7968,22
|20
|2207
|20871,52
|19/06/2023
|29
|3189
|30164,38
|18
|2453
|23300,92
|20/06/2023
|14
|1527
|14292,8
|14
|1409
|13276,1
|21/06/2023
|21
|3488
|32762,93
|6
|1642
|15498,24
|22/06/2023
|60
|9802
|86647,45
|39
|5054
|44340,67
|23/06/2023
|29
|2591
|22242,73
|8
|787
|6808,95
|26/06/2023
|13
|725
|6103,74
|2
|363
|3072,83
|27/06/2023
|7
|1247
|10463,84
|9
|1204
|10143,24
|28/06/2023
|22
|2777
|23205,56
|20
|2547
|21392,73
|29/06/2023
|17
|3503
|28572,91
|15
|1883
|15537,48
|30/06/2023
|12
|1701
|14279,04
|17
|2952
|24664,93
ABOUT MCPHY
Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).
CONTACTS MCPHY
|NewCap
|
Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu
|
Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu
Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy
