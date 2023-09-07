McPhy Energy: McPhy improves its MSCI ESG rating and earns an “AA” rating

MSCI rating agency provides McPhy with an "AA” ESG rating

McPhy ranks among the top 15% of companies in its sector index

Grenoble, September 7, 2023 – 5:45 p.m. CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces that its rating on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria has been upgraded from A to AA by the extra-financial rating agency MSCI.

MSCI rates companies’ ESG policies and actions on a scale of AAA-CCC, relative to industry peers.

Thanks to its ESG commitment, McPhy has been awarded an AA rating and now ranks within the top 15% of the MSCI ACWI Index, comprised of electrical equipment companies.

In addition to fight against climate change, which is at the heart of McPhy’s mission statement, the Group also places the quality of employment and the well-being of its employees at the center of its development strategy and ensures compliance with best governance practices.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: "The improvement in our ESG rating is the result of our commitment to the energy transition and demonstrates our progress regarding ESG practice, which is now one of the pillars of our strategy. The reward for our efforts on environmental, social and governance aspects reflects our ambition to be a player at the forefront of these topics in the coming years.”

