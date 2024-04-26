McPhy Energy : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

Monthly information

relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares

In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation

Reporting company :

Corporate name: McPhy Energy

Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors

Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble

Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble

Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)

Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights* Gross Net 31.03.2024 28,892,800** 30,838,559 29,606,731

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)

** including 450,00 new shares issued over the month pursuant to the equity financing line with Vester Finance1









1 Please refer to the press release dated 19 December 2023, available on the website of the Company (https://mcphy-finance.com – Section "Financial Publications – Press releases).





Attachment