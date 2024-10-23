|
McPhy Energy : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares
Monthly information
relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares
In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation
Reporting company:
- Corporate name: McPhy Energy
- Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors
- Registered office: Aéroparc – 1615 Avenue de la Grande Piste, 90150 Foussemagne
- Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Belfort
- Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - ALMCP)
|Date
|Total number of outstanding shares
|Total number of voting rights*
|Gross
|Net
|30/09/2024
|29 281 788
|29 281 788
|29 152 415
|31/08/2024
|29 281 788
|29 281 788(1)
|29 152 136(1)
* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights.
(1) Correction (cancels and replaces) to the publication dated September 10, 2024: The total number of voting rights on August 31, 2024 has been corrected to take into account the termination of double voting rights (in application of article 23-1 of the Company's bylaws) following the Company's transfer to Euronext Growth (effective on August 9, 2024).
Attachment
