12.09.2023 18:45:00

McPhy Energy: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares (August 31, 2023)

Translation for information purposes only

Monthly information
relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares
In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation

Reporting company:

  • Corporate name: McPhy Energy
  • Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors
  • Registered office: 79 rue Général Mangin, 38100 Grenoble
  • Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble
  • Euronext Paris Compartment B (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - MCPHY)
Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights*
Gross Net
31.08.2023 27,971,918 29,913,983 28,738,064

* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS MCPHY

NewCap 
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu		 

Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 

