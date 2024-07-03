Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 17:45:00

McPhy Energy: New financial agenda for 2024 and half-year report on the liquidity contract

Grenoble, July 3, 2024 - 5:45 pm CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports an update on its financial calendar for 2024 and on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF for the 1st half of 2024.

New 2024 financial agenda

McPhy will publish its revenue for the 1st half of 2024 concurrently with the 2024 half-year results on September 30, 20241.

Half-year report on the liquidity contract

As of June 30, 2024, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
136,762169,528

During the first half of 2024, the following transactions were conducted2:

 Number of
 transactions		Total traded volume
Number of shares Amount (in euros)
Buy side2,994414,3721,057,528
Sell side3,047409,4721,046,965

You are also reminded that:

  • when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:
Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
4,3432,500,000
  • On December 31, 2023, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
Number of sharesCash balance (in euros)
131,862180,087

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS        

 

Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu		 

Press Relations
DMG conseil
Pascal POGAM
(p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65)
Sophie BODIN
(s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 08 81 77 57)

Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy           

APPENDIX
1st Half of 2024

 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE
Date Number of transactions  buy side Incl. number of shares
buy side		For an
amount of		  Number of transactions  sell side Incl. number of shares
sell side		For an
amount of
Total2,994414,3721,057,528 3,047409,4721,046,965
02/01/2024                           10                          801                       2,695                             14                       1,342                       4,576
03/01/2024                              5                          801                       2,695                                3                          123                          415
04/01/2024                              8                       1,201                       3,995                                9                          793                       2,655
05/01/2024                              8                       1,001                       3,262                                7                          801                       2,622
08/01/2024                           15                       1,801                       5,766                                9                       1,201                       3,846
09/01/2024                              8                          801                       2,573                                6                          601                       1,952
10/01/2024                              8                          801                       2,533                                2                          201                          640
11/01/2024                           17                       2,676                       8,250                                4                          400                       1,235
12/01/2024                              4                          601                       1,811                             11                       1,126                       3,452
15/01/2024                              9                       1,230                       3,740                             14                       2,181                       6,766
16/01/2024                           15                       1,487                       4,605                                7                          601                       1,865
17/01/2024                           16                       1,401                       4,263                                4                          601                       1,831
18/01/2024                              6                          201                          605                                4                          201                          611
19/01/2024                           13                       1,401                       4,233                                9                       1,401                       4,258
22/01/2024                           17                       2,305                       6,902                             12                       1,801                       5,443
23/01/2024                              8                          601                       1,808                                5                          493                       1,495
24/01/2024                           30                       3,801                    11,038                             20                       2,365                       6,877
25/01/2024                           11                       1,600                       4,506                                4                          260                          731
26/01/2024                              6                          401                       1,125                                8                          601                       1,691
29/01/2024                              7                          755                       2,115                             12                          787                       2,244
30/01/2024                           18                       2,801                       7,610                             13                       1,201                       3,236
31/01/2024                           12                       1,601                       4,388                             14                       2,201                       6,065
01/02/2024                           11                       1,401                       3,793                                9                       1,201                       3,280
02/02/2024                           27                       3,401                       9,520                             17                       2,956                       8,525
05/02/2024                           31                       3,801                       9,987                             18                       1,801                       4,764
06/02/2024                           50                       6,431                    16,178                             40                       5,601                    14,247
07/02/2024                           22                       2,772                       6,777                             17                       2,127                       5,274
08/02/2024                           22                       3,002                       7,141                             14                       1,401                       3,402
09/02/2024                           18                       2,201                       5,029                             14                       1,743                       4,017
12/02/2024                           16                       1,984                       4,588                             25                       3,420                       7,980
13/02/2024                           21                       3,401                       7,926                             18                       2,481                       5,894
14/02/2024                              4                          401                          904                                4                          800                       1,840
15/02/2024                              7                       1,083                       2,432                                6                       1,577                       3,572
16/02/2024                           18                       2,201                       5,324                             33                       6,027                    14,603
19/02/2024                           22                       3,601                       8,356                             27                       4,201                       9,968
20/02/2024                           19                       2,801                       6,289                             13                       1,031                       2,335
21/02/2024                              5                       1,043                       2,319                                8                       1,250                       2,805
22/02/2024                              8                       1,001                       2,239                                6                          564                       1,282
23/02/2024                           18                       2,964                       6,478                                7                          939                       2,108
26/02/2024                              9                       1,201                       2,525                                5                          601                       1,262
27/02/2024                           21                       2,801                       5,940                             17                       2,814                       6,061
28/02/2024                           18                       4,675                       9,551                                6                          999                       2,075
29/02/2024                           19                       2,401                       4,820                             30                       3,885                       7,890
01/03/2024                           17                       2,516                       5,118                             19                       3,874                       8,018
04/03/2024                           19                       2,601                       5,268                             14                       1,801                       3,677
05/03/2024                              4                          422                          836                                2                            73                          147
06/03/2024                           18                       3,295                       6,595                             15                       2,729                       5,546
07/03/2024                              9                          993                       1,948                             20                       2,001                       3,964
08/03/2024                           30                       3,209                       6,312                             27                       4,001                       7,936
11/03/2024                           30                       4,401                       8,459                             16                       1,671                       3,262
12/03/2024                           22                       2,601                       4,800                             21                       2,900                       5,390
13/03/2024                           33                       4,704                       8,198                                8                       1,072                       1,840
14/03/2024                           16                       2,001                       3,393                             20                       2,625                       4,490
15/03/2024                           23                       3,401                       5,503                                9                          541                          907
18/03/2024                           12                       1,601                       2,562                             19                       3,401                       5,614
19/03/2024                              7                          801                       1,285                             19                       2,001                       3,253
20/03/2024                              1                               1                               2                             18                       2,197                       3,698
21/03/2024                           19                       2,201                       3,695                             10                       1,200                       2,076
22/03/2024                           14                       1,950                       3,212                             14                       1,750                       2,908
25/03/2024                           16                       2,000                       3,245                                6                          900                       1,502
26/03/2024                              4                          410                          651                             39                       6,400                    10,953
27/03/2024                           15                       2,000                       3,485                             28                       4,000                       7,212
28/03/2024                              9                       1,600                       2,983                             24                       3,004                       5,679
02/04/2024                           24                       4,401                       8,467                             28                       3,201                       6,374
03/04/2024                              9                       1,601                       3,229                             70                    11,601                    24,205
04/04/2024                           54                       8,601                    18,594                             33                       4,801                    10,573
05/04/2024                           15                       2,401                       4,793                             17                       2,001                       4,017
08/04/2024                              7                          601                       1,196                                4                          601                       1,204
09/04/2024                           22                       3,001                       6,219                             26                       4,001                       8,408
10/04/2024                           25                       3,601                       7,200                             11                       1,420                       2,845
11/04/2024                           17                       2,401                       4,623                             14                       1,501                       2,909
12/04/2024                           16                       1,601                       3,096                             20                       1,901                       3,689
15/04/2024                           14                       3,012                       5,694                                9                       1,267                       2,400
16/04/2024                           16                       2,401                       4,437                             17                       2,101                       3,938
17/04/2024                              6                          401                          738                                4                          201                          374
18/04/2024                           10                       1,201                       2,284                             16                       3,956                       7,569
19/04/2024                           13                       1,401                       2,603                                8                          601                       1,118
22/04/2024                           20                       1,333                       2,511                             15                       2,239                       4,248
23/04/2024                              8                          855                       1,645                             12                       1,253                       2,428
24/04/2024                           23                       3,401                       6,512                             28                       3,457                       6,656
25/04/2024                           18                       2,001                       3,728                                7                       1,001                       1,866
26/04/2024                              5                          401                          750                                8                          945                       1,820
29/04/2024                           14                       1,401                       2,826                             27                       3,982                       8,073
30/04/2024                           27                       3,001                       6,396                             15                       2,291                       4,921
02/05/2024                           37                       5,231                    11,365                             49                       6,711                    14,533
03/05/2024                           41                       6,201                    13,938                             49                       7,601                    17,233
06/05/2024                           32                       3,994                       9,998                             85                    10,201                    25,477
07/05/2024                         109                    16,762                    44,795                             98                    14,647                    39,595
08/05/2024                           55                       8,610                    23,604                             83                    15,211                    41,863
09/05/2024                         128                    26,601                    74,013                           127                    20,401                    57,201
10/05/2024                           38                       6,001                    16,091                             41                       5,068                    13,654
13/05/2024                           46                       7,801                    21,743                             86                    12,434                    34,857
14/05/2024                           98                    14,331                    46,476                           168                    22,801                    73,567
15/05/2024                           98                    14,959                    49,328                             88                    11,202                    37,214
16/05/2024                           64                       9,248                    28,991                             69                       9,700                    30,577
17/05/2024                           46                       6,801                    21,993                             81                       8,702                    28,248
20/05/2024                           52                       8,411                    25,584                                3                          201                          655
21/05/2024                           28                       3,801                    10,603                             42                       6,601                    19,603
22/05/2024                           26                       3,232                       9,403                                4                          401                       1,187
23/05/2024                           12                       1,370                       4,034                             27                       2,601                       7,751
24/05/2024                           22                       3,001                       8,646                                2                            47                          139
27/05/2024                           26                       4,492                    13,065                             52                       5,641                    16,579
28/05/2024                           27                       3,601                    11,214                             43                       6,401                    20,025
29/05/2024                           18                       2,895                       8,998                             27                       3,201                    10,023
30/05/2024                           41                       6,360                    19,927                             47                       6,001                    18,893
31/05/2024                           27                       3,548                    10,886                             30                       3,124                       9,845
03/06/2024                           40                       5,618                    17,160                             49                       5,387                    16,639
04/06/2024                           25                       3,001                       9,035                             15                       1,595                       4,848
05/06/2024                           59                       7,892                    22,709                             37                       5,007                    14,642
06/06/2024                              1                               1                               3                             20                       3,686                    10,575
07/06/2024                              1                               1                               3                                1                               1                               3
10/06/2024                           50                       6,400                    16,934                             36                       4,400                    11,606
11/06/2024                           25                       1,843                       4,875                             24                       2,801                       7,463
12/06/2024                           36                       3,558                       9,365                             22                       3,400                       8,984
13/06/2024                           41                       4,835                    12,281                             20                       2,420                       6,111
14/06/2024                           41                       4,556                    10,904                             28                       3,581                       8,596
17/06/2024                           29                       3,278                       7,854                             27                       3,801                       9,248
18/06/2024                           14                       1,500                       3,651                             27                       2,601                       6,342
19/06/2024                           27                       2,801                       6,938                             20                       2,201                       5,500
20/06/2024                           24                       2,502                       6,106                             22                       2,601                       6,382
21/06/2024                           16                       1,601                       3,921                                8                          930                       2,300
24/06/2024                           20                       3,134                       7,355                             16                       1,931                       4,534
25/06/2024                           27                       3,235                       7,319                             29                       2,906                       6,659
26/06/2024                           51                       4,358                       9,939                             30                       3,017                       6,913
27/06/2024                           17                       2,844                       6,194                             13                       1,314                       2,925
28/06/2024                           61                       7,801                    16,566                             40                       5,830                    12,580




1 Press releases will be issued after market close. Information subject to change.

2 Details of transactions presented in Appendix.


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu McPhy Energy SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu McPhy Energy SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

McPhy Energy SA 2,60 5,70% McPhy Energy SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten gut behauptet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am Donnerstag freundlich in den Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen