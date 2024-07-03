McPhy Energy: New financial agenda for 2024 and half-year report on the liquidity contract

Grenoble, July 3, 2024 - 5:45 pm CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports an update on its financial calendar for 2024 and on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF for the 1st half of 2024.

New 2024 financial agenda

McPhy will publish its revenue for the 1st half of 2024 concurrently with the 2024 half-year results on September 30, 20241.

Half-year report on the liquidity contract

As of June 30, 2024 , the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 136,762 169,528

During the first half of 2024 , the following transactions were conducted2:

Number of

transactions Total traded volume Number of shares Amount (in euros) Buy side 2,994 414,372 1,057,528 Sell side 3,047 409,472 1,046,965

You are also reminded that:

when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up , the following resources were made available:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 4,343 2,500,000

On December 3 1, 2023 , date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 131,862 180,087

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS





Investor Relations

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Press Relations

DMG conseil

Pascal POGAM

( p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65)

Sophie BODIN

( s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 08 81 77 57)

Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy

APPENDIX

1st Half of 2024

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions buy side Incl. number of shares

buy side For an

amount of Number of transactions sell side Incl. number of shares

sell side For an

amount of Total 2,994 414,372 1,057,528 3,047 409,472 1,046,965 02/01/2024 10 801 2,695 14 1,342 4,576 03/01/2024 5 801 2,695 3 123 415 04/01/2024 8 1,201 3,995 9 793 2,655 05/01/2024 8 1,001 3,262 7 801 2,622 08/01/2024 15 1,801 5,766 9 1,201 3,846 09/01/2024 8 801 2,573 6 601 1,952 10/01/2024 8 801 2,533 2 201 640 11/01/2024 17 2,676 8,250 4 400 1,235 12/01/2024 4 601 1,811 11 1,126 3,452 15/01/2024 9 1,230 3,740 14 2,181 6,766 16/01/2024 15 1,487 4,605 7 601 1,865 17/01/2024 16 1,401 4,263 4 601 1,831 18/01/2024 6 201 605 4 201 611 19/01/2024 13 1,401 4,233 9 1,401 4,258 22/01/2024 17 2,305 6,902 12 1,801 5,443 23/01/2024 8 601 1,808 5 493 1,495 24/01/2024 30 3,801 11,038 20 2,365 6,877 25/01/2024 11 1,600 4,506 4 260 731 26/01/2024 6 401 1,125 8 601 1,691 29/01/2024 7 755 2,115 12 787 2,244 30/01/2024 18 2,801 7,610 13 1,201 3,236 31/01/2024 12 1,601 4,388 14 2,201 6,065 01/02/2024 11 1,401 3,793 9 1,201 3,280 02/02/2024 27 3,401 9,520 17 2,956 8,525 05/02/2024 31 3,801 9,987 18 1,801 4,764 06/02/2024 50 6,431 16,178 40 5,601 14,247 07/02/2024 22 2,772 6,777 17 2,127 5,274 08/02/2024 22 3,002 7,141 14 1,401 3,402 09/02/2024 18 2,201 5,029 14 1,743 4,017 12/02/2024 16 1,984 4,588 25 3,420 7,980 13/02/2024 21 3,401 7,926 18 2,481 5,894 14/02/2024 4 401 904 4 800 1,840 15/02/2024 7 1,083 2,432 6 1,577 3,572 16/02/2024 18 2,201 5,324 33 6,027 14,603 19/02/2024 22 3,601 8,356 27 4,201 9,968 20/02/2024 19 2,801 6,289 13 1,031 2,335 21/02/2024 5 1,043 2,319 8 1,250 2,805 22/02/2024 8 1,001 2,239 6 564 1,282 23/02/2024 18 2,964 6,478 7 939 2,108 26/02/2024 9 1,201 2,525 5 601 1,262 27/02/2024 21 2,801 5,940 17 2,814 6,061 28/02/2024 18 4,675 9,551 6 999 2,075 29/02/2024 19 2,401 4,820 30 3,885 7,890 01/03/2024 17 2,516 5,118 19 3,874 8,018 04/03/2024 19 2,601 5,268 14 1,801 3,677 05/03/2024 4 422 836 2 73 147 06/03/2024 18 3,295 6,595 15 2,729 5,546 07/03/2024 9 993 1,948 20 2,001 3,964 08/03/2024 30 3,209 6,312 27 4,001 7,936 11/03/2024 30 4,401 8,459 16 1,671 3,262 12/03/2024 22 2,601 4,800 21 2,900 5,390 13/03/2024 33 4,704 8,198 8 1,072 1,840 14/03/2024 16 2,001 3,393 20 2,625 4,490 15/03/2024 23 3,401 5,503 9 541 907 18/03/2024 12 1,601 2,562 19 3,401 5,614 19/03/2024 7 801 1,285 19 2,001 3,253 20/03/2024 1 1 2 18 2,197 3,698 21/03/2024 19 2,201 3,695 10 1,200 2,076 22/03/2024 14 1,950 3,212 14 1,750 2,908 25/03/2024 16 2,000 3,245 6 900 1,502 26/03/2024 4 410 651 39 6,400 10,953 27/03/2024 15 2,000 3,485 28 4,000 7,212 28/03/2024 9 1,600 2,983 24 3,004 5,679 02/04/2024 24 4,401 8,467 28 3,201 6,374 03/04/2024 9 1,601 3,229 70 11,601 24,205 04/04/2024 54 8,601 18,594 33 4,801 10,573 05/04/2024 15 2,401 4,793 17 2,001 4,017 08/04/2024 7 601 1,196 4 601 1,204 09/04/2024 22 3,001 6,219 26 4,001 8,408 10/04/2024 25 3,601 7,200 11 1,420 2,845 11/04/2024 17 2,401 4,623 14 1,501 2,909 12/04/2024 16 1,601 3,096 20 1,901 3,689 15/04/2024 14 3,012 5,694 9 1,267 2,400 16/04/2024 16 2,401 4,437 17 2,101 3,938 17/04/2024 6 401 738 4 201 374 18/04/2024 10 1,201 2,284 16 3,956 7,569 19/04/2024 13 1,401 2,603 8 601 1,118 22/04/2024 20 1,333 2,511 15 2,239 4,248 23/04/2024 8 855 1,645 12 1,253 2,428 24/04/2024 23 3,401 6,512 28 3,457 6,656 25/04/2024 18 2,001 3,728 7 1,001 1,866 26/04/2024 5 401 750 8 945 1,820 29/04/2024 14 1,401 2,826 27 3,982 8,073 30/04/2024 27 3,001 6,396 15 2,291 4,921 02/05/2024 37 5,231 11,365 49 6,711 14,533 03/05/2024 41 6,201 13,938 49 7,601 17,233 06/05/2024 32 3,994 9,998 85 10,201 25,477 07/05/2024 109 16,762 44,795 98 14,647 39,595 08/05/2024 55 8,610 23,604 83 15,211 41,863 09/05/2024 128 26,601 74,013 127 20,401 57,201 10/05/2024 38 6,001 16,091 41 5,068 13,654 13/05/2024 46 7,801 21,743 86 12,434 34,857 14/05/2024 98 14,331 46,476 168 22,801 73,567 15/05/2024 98 14,959 49,328 88 11,202 37,214 16/05/2024 64 9,248 28,991 69 9,700 30,577 17/05/2024 46 6,801 21,993 81 8,702 28,248 20/05/2024 52 8,411 25,584 3 201 655 21/05/2024 28 3,801 10,603 42 6,601 19,603 22/05/2024 26 3,232 9,403 4 401 1,187 23/05/2024 12 1,370 4,034 27 2,601 7,751 24/05/2024 22 3,001 8,646 2 47 139 27/05/2024 26 4,492 13,065 52 5,641 16,579 28/05/2024 27 3,601 11,214 43 6,401 20,025 29/05/2024 18 2,895 8,998 27 3,201 10,023 30/05/2024 41 6,360 19,927 47 6,001 18,893 31/05/2024 27 3,548 10,886 30 3,124 9,845 03/06/2024 40 5,618 17,160 49 5,387 16,639 04/06/2024 25 3,001 9,035 15 1,595 4,848 05/06/2024 59 7,892 22,709 37 5,007 14,642 06/06/2024 1 1 3 20 3,686 10,575 07/06/2024 1 1 3 1 1 3 10/06/2024 50 6,400 16,934 36 4,400 11,606 11/06/2024 25 1,843 4,875 24 2,801 7,463 12/06/2024 36 3,558 9,365 22 3,400 8,984 13/06/2024 41 4,835 12,281 20 2,420 6,111 14/06/2024 41 4,556 10,904 28 3,581 8,596 17/06/2024 29 3,278 7,854 27 3,801 9,248 18/06/2024 14 1,500 3,651 27 2,601 6,342 19/06/2024 27 2,801 6,938 20 2,201 5,500 20/06/2024 24 2,502 6,106 22 2,601 6,382 21/06/2024 16 1,601 3,921 8 930 2,300 24/06/2024 20 3,134 7,355 16 1,931 4,534 25/06/2024 27 3,235 7,319 29 2,906 6,659 26/06/2024 51 4,358 9,939 30 3,017 6,913 27/06/2024 17 2,844 6,194 13 1,314 2,925 28/06/2024 61 7,801 16,566 40 5,830 12,580











1 Press releases will be issued after market close. Information subject to change.

2 Details of transactions presented in Appendix.





Attachment