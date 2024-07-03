|
03.07.2024 17:45:00
McPhy Energy: New financial agenda for 2024 and half-year report on the liquidity contract
Grenoble, July 3, 2024 - 5:45 pm CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today reports an update on its financial calendar for 2024 and on its liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF for the 1st half of 2024.
New 2024 financial agenda
McPhy will publish its revenue for the 1st half of 2024 concurrently with the 2024 half-year results on September 30, 20241.
Half-year report on the liquidity contract
As of June 30, 2024, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|136,762
|169,528
During the first half of 2024, the following transactions were conducted2:
|Number of
transactions
|Total traded volume
|Number of shares
|Amount (in euros)
|Buy side
|2,994
|414,372
|1,057,528
|Sell side
|3,047
|409,472
|1,046,965
You are also reminded that:
- when the liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF was set up, the following resources were made available:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|4,343
|2,500,000
- On December 31, 2023, date of the latest statement, the following assets were held under the liquidity contract:
|Number of shares
|Cash balance (in euros)
|131,862
|180,087
ABOUT MCPHY
Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).
CONTACTS
|
Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu
|
Press Relations
DMG conseil
Pascal POGAM
(p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65)
Sophie BODIN
(s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 08 81 77 57)
Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy
APPENDIX
1st Half of 2024
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|Date
|Number of transactions buy side
| Incl. number of shares
buy side
|For an
amount of
|Number of transactions sell side
| Incl. number of shares
sell side
|For an
amount of
|Total
|2,994
|414,372
|1,057,528
|3,047
|409,472
|1,046,965
|02/01/2024
|10
|801
|2,695
|14
|1,342
|4,576
|03/01/2024
|5
|801
|2,695
|3
|123
|415
|04/01/2024
|8
|1,201
|3,995
|9
|793
|2,655
|05/01/2024
|8
|1,001
|3,262
|7
|801
|2,622
|08/01/2024
|15
|1,801
|5,766
|9
|1,201
|3,846
|09/01/2024
|8
|801
|2,573
|6
|601
|1,952
|10/01/2024
|8
|801
|2,533
|2
|201
|640
|11/01/2024
|17
|2,676
|8,250
|4
|400
|1,235
|12/01/2024
|4
|601
|1,811
|11
|1,126
|3,452
|15/01/2024
|9
|1,230
|3,740
|14
|2,181
|6,766
|16/01/2024
|15
|1,487
|4,605
|7
|601
|1,865
|17/01/2024
|16
|1,401
|4,263
|4
|601
|1,831
|18/01/2024
|6
|201
|605
|4
|201
|611
|19/01/2024
|13
|1,401
|4,233
|9
|1,401
|4,258
|22/01/2024
|17
|2,305
|6,902
|12
|1,801
|5,443
|23/01/2024
|8
|601
|1,808
|5
|493
|1,495
|24/01/2024
|30
|3,801
|11,038
|20
|2,365
|6,877
|25/01/2024
|11
|1,600
|4,506
|4
|260
|731
|26/01/2024
|6
|401
|1,125
|8
|601
|1,691
|29/01/2024
|7
|755
|2,115
|12
|787
|2,244
|30/01/2024
|18
|2,801
|7,610
|13
|1,201
|3,236
|31/01/2024
|12
|1,601
|4,388
|14
|2,201
|6,065
|01/02/2024
|11
|1,401
|3,793
|9
|1,201
|3,280
|02/02/2024
|27
|3,401
|9,520
|17
|2,956
|8,525
|05/02/2024
|31
|3,801
|9,987
|18
|1,801
|4,764
|06/02/2024
|50
|6,431
|16,178
|40
|5,601
|14,247
|07/02/2024
|22
|2,772
|6,777
|17
|2,127
|5,274
|08/02/2024
|22
|3,002
|7,141
|14
|1,401
|3,402
|09/02/2024
|18
|2,201
|5,029
|14
|1,743
|4,017
|12/02/2024
|16
|1,984
|4,588
|25
|3,420
|7,980
|13/02/2024
|21
|3,401
|7,926
|18
|2,481
|5,894
|14/02/2024
|4
|401
|904
|4
|800
|1,840
|15/02/2024
|7
|1,083
|2,432
|6
|1,577
|3,572
|16/02/2024
|18
|2,201
|5,324
|33
|6,027
|14,603
|19/02/2024
|22
|3,601
|8,356
|27
|4,201
|9,968
|20/02/2024
|19
|2,801
|6,289
|13
|1,031
|2,335
|21/02/2024
|5
|1,043
|2,319
|8
|1,250
|2,805
|22/02/2024
|8
|1,001
|2,239
|6
|564
|1,282
|23/02/2024
|18
|2,964
|6,478
|7
|939
|2,108
|26/02/2024
|9
|1,201
|2,525
|5
|601
|1,262
|27/02/2024
|21
|2,801
|5,940
|17
|2,814
|6,061
|28/02/2024
|18
|4,675
|9,551
|6
|999
|2,075
|29/02/2024
|19
|2,401
|4,820
|30
|3,885
|7,890
|01/03/2024
|17
|2,516
|5,118
|19
|3,874
|8,018
|04/03/2024
|19
|2,601
|5,268
|14
|1,801
|3,677
|05/03/2024
|4
|422
|836
|2
|73
|147
|06/03/2024
|18
|3,295
|6,595
|15
|2,729
|5,546
|07/03/2024
|9
|993
|1,948
|20
|2,001
|3,964
|08/03/2024
|30
|3,209
|6,312
|27
|4,001
|7,936
|11/03/2024
|30
|4,401
|8,459
|16
|1,671
|3,262
|12/03/2024
|22
|2,601
|4,800
|21
|2,900
|5,390
|13/03/2024
|33
|4,704
|8,198
|8
|1,072
|1,840
|14/03/2024
|16
|2,001
|3,393
|20
|2,625
|4,490
|15/03/2024
|23
|3,401
|5,503
|9
|541
|907
|18/03/2024
|12
|1,601
|2,562
|19
|3,401
|5,614
|19/03/2024
|7
|801
|1,285
|19
|2,001
|3,253
|20/03/2024
|1
|1
|2
|18
|2,197
|3,698
|21/03/2024
|19
|2,201
|3,695
|10
|1,200
|2,076
|22/03/2024
|14
|1,950
|3,212
|14
|1,750
|2,908
|25/03/2024
|16
|2,000
|3,245
|6
|900
|1,502
|26/03/2024
|4
|410
|651
|39
|6,400
|10,953
|27/03/2024
|15
|2,000
|3,485
|28
|4,000
|7,212
|28/03/2024
|9
|1,600
|2,983
|24
|3,004
|5,679
|02/04/2024
|24
|4,401
|8,467
|28
|3,201
|6,374
|03/04/2024
|9
|1,601
|3,229
|70
|11,601
|24,205
|04/04/2024
|54
|8,601
|18,594
|33
|4,801
|10,573
|05/04/2024
|15
|2,401
|4,793
|17
|2,001
|4,017
|08/04/2024
|7
|601
|1,196
|4
|601
|1,204
|09/04/2024
|22
|3,001
|6,219
|26
|4,001
|8,408
|10/04/2024
|25
|3,601
|7,200
|11
|1,420
|2,845
|11/04/2024
|17
|2,401
|4,623
|14
|1,501
|2,909
|12/04/2024
|16
|1,601
|3,096
|20
|1,901
|3,689
|15/04/2024
|14
|3,012
|5,694
|9
|1,267
|2,400
|16/04/2024
|16
|2,401
|4,437
|17
|2,101
|3,938
|17/04/2024
|6
|401
|738
|4
|201
|374
|18/04/2024
|10
|1,201
|2,284
|16
|3,956
|7,569
|19/04/2024
|13
|1,401
|2,603
|8
|601
|1,118
|22/04/2024
|20
|1,333
|2,511
|15
|2,239
|4,248
|23/04/2024
|8
|855
|1,645
|12
|1,253
|2,428
|24/04/2024
|23
|3,401
|6,512
|28
|3,457
|6,656
|25/04/2024
|18
|2,001
|3,728
|7
|1,001
|1,866
|26/04/2024
|5
|401
|750
|8
|945
|1,820
|29/04/2024
|14
|1,401
|2,826
|27
|3,982
|8,073
|30/04/2024
|27
|3,001
|6,396
|15
|2,291
|4,921
|02/05/2024
|37
|5,231
|11,365
|49
|6,711
|14,533
|03/05/2024
|41
|6,201
|13,938
|49
|7,601
|17,233
|06/05/2024
|32
|3,994
|9,998
|85
|10,201
|25,477
|07/05/2024
|109
|16,762
|44,795
|98
|14,647
|39,595
|08/05/2024
|55
|8,610
|23,604
|83
|15,211
|41,863
|09/05/2024
|128
|26,601
|74,013
|127
|20,401
|57,201
|10/05/2024
|38
|6,001
|16,091
|41
|5,068
|13,654
|13/05/2024
|46
|7,801
|21,743
|86
|12,434
|34,857
|14/05/2024
|98
|14,331
|46,476
|168
|22,801
|73,567
|15/05/2024
|98
|14,959
|49,328
|88
|11,202
|37,214
|16/05/2024
|64
|9,248
|28,991
|69
|9,700
|30,577
|17/05/2024
|46
|6,801
|21,993
|81
|8,702
|28,248
|20/05/2024
|52
|8,411
|25,584
|3
|201
|655
|21/05/2024
|28
|3,801
|10,603
|42
|6,601
|19,603
|22/05/2024
|26
|3,232
|9,403
|4
|401
|1,187
|23/05/2024
|12
|1,370
|4,034
|27
|2,601
|7,751
|24/05/2024
|22
|3,001
|8,646
|2
|47
|139
|27/05/2024
|26
|4,492
|13,065
|52
|5,641
|16,579
|28/05/2024
|27
|3,601
|11,214
|43
|6,401
|20,025
|29/05/2024
|18
|2,895
|8,998
|27
|3,201
|10,023
|30/05/2024
|41
|6,360
|19,927
|47
|6,001
|18,893
|31/05/2024
|27
|3,548
|10,886
|30
|3,124
|9,845
|03/06/2024
|40
|5,618
|17,160
|49
|5,387
|16,639
|04/06/2024
|25
|3,001
|9,035
|15
|1,595
|4,848
|05/06/2024
|59
|7,892
|22,709
|37
|5,007
|14,642
|06/06/2024
|1
|1
|3
|20
|3,686
|10,575
|07/06/2024
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10/06/2024
|50
|6,400
|16,934
|36
|4,400
|11,606
|11/06/2024
|25
|1,843
|4,875
|24
|2,801
|7,463
|12/06/2024
|36
|3,558
|9,365
|22
|3,400
|8,984
|13/06/2024
|41
|4,835
|12,281
|20
|2,420
|6,111
|14/06/2024
|41
|4,556
|10,904
|28
|3,581
|8,596
|17/06/2024
|29
|3,278
|7,854
|27
|3,801
|9,248
|18/06/2024
|14
|1,500
|3,651
|27
|2,601
|6,342
|19/06/2024
|27
|2,801
|6,938
|20
|2,201
|5,500
|20/06/2024
|24
|2,502
|6,106
|22
|2,601
|6,382
|21/06/2024
|16
|1,601
|3,921
|8
|930
|2,300
|24/06/2024
|20
|3,134
|7,355
|16
|1,931
|4,534
|25/06/2024
|27
|3,235
|7,319
|29
|2,906
|6,659
|26/06/2024
|51
|4,358
|9,939
|30
|3,017
|6,913
|27/06/2024
|17
|2,844
|6,194
|13
|1,314
|2,925
|28/06/2024
|61
|7,801
|16,566
|40
|5,830
|12,580
1 Press releases will be issued after market close. Information subject to change.
2 Details of transactions presented in Appendix.
Attachment
