MD Energy Advisors creates strategic partnership with POWER UP

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baltimore based companies MD Energy Advisors and POWER UP announced a strategic partnership to help utilities and energy companies reach more customers with mobile charging trailers. This partnership brings together two emerging and pioneering companies in the ever-evolving energy sector.

"We are excited to partner with POWER UP combining their superior mobile charging technology with our market penetration acumen," states Phil Croskey, CEO of MD Energy Advisors. "The opportunity to partner with another local small business is evidence that entrepreneurship and innovation is alive and well in Baltimore."

"Everyone now has a mobile device and the inconvenience of not being able to charge your device when attending outdoor festivals or events is problematic," says Ryan Doak, CEO of POWER UP. "Our partnership with MD Energy Advisors allows us to further deploy our solar powered charging trailers to a nationwide network of utilities eager to educate their consumer base on utility programs, products, and services."

"Utilities are often criticized for not connecting deeply enough with their customers. In a world where choice is becoming more important – turning ratepayers into dynamic consumers – power companies need to offer a wider range of services and communications outlets," says Ryan Doak.

The POWER UP Charging Trailer is a full-sized, custom branded, mobile device charging trailer that has a variety of configurations. Most trailers use solar panels, monitors, secured charging cords and RFID lockers to handle the demands of a large crowd or a tough environment with ease. Perfect for community outreach, emergency response, events, and festivals. The strategic partnership will initially focus on marketing the trailers to Utilities who want to reach customers beyond just the distribution of power.

About MD Energy Advisors

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, MD Energy Advisors is a customer centric Energy Management, Marketing, & Efficiency firm. Founded in 2010, MD Energy Advisors helps utilities, the private sector, and residential clients achieve their desired energy goals. The MD Energy Advisors promise is "To Deliver Energy Solutions with Unparalleled Customer Service!"

About POWER UP

POWER UP is the industry's premium cell phone charging technology company. Their mission is to connect moments that matter for companies, events, and facilities whose guests and customers depend on a fully charged cell phone, laptop, or mobile device.

