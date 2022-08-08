|
08.08.2022 10:00:05
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announcement of the extraordinary general meeting
|
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
8 August 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that at a meeting on August 08, 2022 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 30 August 2022 at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovskiy district, Moscow Region, Russian Federation at 10.00 am Moscow time, to consider and, if thought fit, pass 1 resolution which will be proposed as special:
The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 08 August 2022.
***
For further information please contact:
Investors
Battalova Renata
Investor Relations Director
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 50 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Groups revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Companys global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|NOG
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|179794
|EQS News ID:
|1415045
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!