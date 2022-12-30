MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announcement of the Extraordinary General Meeting

MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

30 December 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that at a meeting on December 30, 2022 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 23 January 2023 at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovskiy district, Moscow Region, Russian Federation at 10.00 am Moscow time, to consider and, if thought fit, pass 1 resolution which will be proposed as special:

To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 until the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of auditors.

The record date to participate the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders shall be 30 December 2022.

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 52 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 42 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Groups revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Companys global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).