|
28.03.2022 09:00:16
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting
|
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
28 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider announces that at a meeting on March 25, 2022 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 28 April 2022 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) in Lapino Hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 5 which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, being items of ordinary business:
The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 25 March 2022.
***
For further information please contact:
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 billion. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
Currently, further to recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's GDRs listed in London Stock Exchange.
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|151713
|EQS News ID:
|1312653
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Marktzinsen im Fokus: ATX und DAX legen kräftig zu -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Montag sehr stark. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen. In den USA waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.