03.04.2023 09:00:07
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
3 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that at a meeting on 31 March 2023 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 26 April 2023 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) in Lapino Hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 5 which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, being items of ordinary business:
The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 31 March 2023.
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
