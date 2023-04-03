MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting



03-Apr-2023 / 10:00 MSK



MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 3 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that at a meeting on 31 March 2023 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 26 April 2023 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) in Lapino Hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 5 which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, being items of ordinary business: To receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the reports of the directors and independent auditors To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for 2023 and Joint Stock Company KEPT as the auditor of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2023, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual remuneration of RUB 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 31 March 2023. *** For further information please contact: Investors Battalova Renata Investor Relations Director Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru About MD Medical Group MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



