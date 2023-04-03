Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 09:00:07

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting

03-Apr-2023 / 10:00 MSK

 MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

3 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider,  announces that at a meeting on 31 March 2023 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 26 April 2023 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) in Lapino Hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 5 which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, being items of ordinary business:

  1. To receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the reports of the directors and independent auditors
  2. To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for 2023 and Joint Stock Company KEPT as the auditor of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2023, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
  3. To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual remuneration of RUB 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024
  4. To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024
  5. To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024

The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 31 March 2023.

 

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US55279C2008
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: MDMG
LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
Sequence No.: 234274
EQS News ID: 1598957

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598957&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR) 5,00 0,00% MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX eröffnet im Plus -- DAX startet kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den Montagshandel im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum von der Stelle kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost sind zum Wochenauftakt gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen