28.03.2022 09:00:06
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group Annual Report 2021
28 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider announces that its Annual Report for 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The 2021 Annual report is also available on the Company's website at http://www.mcclinics.com/investors/annual/
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 billion. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
Currently, further to recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's GDRs listed in London Stock Exchange.
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|151714
|EQS News ID:
|1312659
