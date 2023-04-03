Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 10:00:07

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group Annual report 2022

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
03-Apr-2023 / 11:00 MSK

 MD Medical Group Annual Report 2022

 

3 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG or the Company LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider announces that its Annual Report for 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The 2022 Annual report is also available on the Company's website at http://www.mcclinics.com/investors/annual/

 

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).


