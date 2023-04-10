MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group launches the procedure for changing the GDR program depositary

MD Medical Group launches THE PROCEDURE FOR CHANGING the GDR Program Depositary

10 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the launch of the procedure for changing the depository bank that administers the Companys Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) program.

The currently appointed depositary bank managing the Companys GDR program is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. RCS Issuer Services S.AR.L. has been appointed as the new depositary bank.

Holders of MDMGs GDRs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the procedure for changing the depositary bank, which will take approximately 120 days. During the transition period, as well as after the change of the depository, the Companys GDRs will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange[1].

For more information on the new depositary, please visit www.rcsgroup.lu.

