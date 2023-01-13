MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group opens new Medical centre in Moscow Region

MD Medical Group opens new medical centre in moscow region

13 January 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the opening of a new out-patient medical centre Mother&Child Mytishchi in Moscow Region.

The new medical centre with a total area of 235 sq. m. offers a wide range of pregnancy and birth preparation services for women, such as diagnosis and treatment of infertility, as well as functional and ultrasound diagnostics. In addition, services provided to patients will also include medical care for men, including ultrasound, endocrinology, and therapy. The medical centre will be able to carry out up to 24,000 specialist treatments per year.

The out-patient medical centre "Mother&Child Mytishchi" with a focus on preparation for pregnancy and childbirth is already the third such kind of centre for the Group in Moscow and Moscow Region. In 2016 the Company successfully opened "Mother&Child Odintsovo", and in June 2022 launched "Mother&Child Butovo". The new centre in Mytishchi will allow to further increase the number of patients in the Group's existing medical facilities by referring clients to the Company's clinics and hospitals.

The new clinic "Mother&Child Mytishchi" was created in line with MD Medical Groups customary high standards of medical care and is fitted with world-class equipment. The Groups total investment in the project amounted to about 23 million rubles.

Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

The medical centre "Mother&Child Mytishchi" with focus on preparation for pregnancy and childbirth is based on a successful business model, which has proven its effectiveness in our two medical facilities in Odintsovo and Butovo. In the centre "Mother&Child Mytishchi", our patients can receive medical advice of qualified specialists and undergo appropriate treatment, as well as, if necessary, use more complex services in our clinics and hospitals. Thus, we expect that the new centre will also become an additional driver for the overall flow of patients to the Groups medical facilities.

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).