28.04.2022 15:15:05
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
28 April 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company"; LSE: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM").
The AGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovskiy district, Moscow Region, Russian Federation on April 28, 2022 at 10.00 .m. local time, and had a 67.9% quorum with 51,023,441 shares present.
The AGM passed the following resolutions by a majority of members:
The Minutes of the AGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.
For further information please contact:
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 49 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals[1] and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
Due to recent sanctions related to events in Ukraine as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Company's GDRs in order to maintain market stability.
[1] The number of hospitals is shown on a stand-alone basis. The Lapino medical cluster includes three hospitals: the Lapino-1 multifunctional hospital, the Lapino-2 cancer centre and the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility.
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|158402
|EQS News ID:
|1338749
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
