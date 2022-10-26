|
26.10.2022 10:00:04
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Board of Directors meeting
|
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
Results of the Board of directors meeting
26 October 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on 26 October 2022.
The Board of Directors passed the following resolutions:
Starting from 1 January 2015, the Company has been a Russian tax resident according to part 8 of article 246.2 of the Russian Tax Code (the Code). According to part 5 of article 246 of the Code, foreign organisations which are considered Russian tax residents in line with article 246.2 of the Code are treated as Russian organisations for the purposes of Section 25 of the Code. When paying dividends, according to Section 25 of the Code, Russian organisations which are the source of income are usually (but not limited to) acting as tax agents and withhold taxes at a rate of 15% rate in order to transfer it to Russian tax authorities. Potential holders should consult with their tax advisors if they need to receive the Russian taxes withheld for any payments received in relation to GDRs.
***
For further information please contact:
Investors
Battalova Renata
Investor Relations Director
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 50 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|196860
|EQS News ID:
|1472197
