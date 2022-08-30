|
30.08.2022 12:00:04
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
|
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
30 August 2022 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM).
The EGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 30 August 2022 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 77.6% quorum with 58,297,691 shares present.
The EGM passed the following resolution by a majority of members:
The Minutes of the EGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.
***
For further information please contact:
Investors
Battalova Renata
Investor Relations Director
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. Today, the Company manages 50 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, including 10 multidisciplinary hospitals and 40 out-patient clinics in 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Groups revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln, with EBITDA of RUB 8.3 bln. The Companys global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
|ISIN:
|US55279C2008
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|MDMG
|LEI Code:
|213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
|Sequence No.:
|184713
|EQS News ID:
|1431135
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!