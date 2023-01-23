23.01.2023 15:00:04

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

23-Jan-2023 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

23 January 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM).

The EGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 23 January 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.7% quorum with 54,595,708 shares present.

The EGM passed the following resolution:

  1. To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 until the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of auditors.

The Minutes of the EGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

 

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG). 
ISIN: US55279C2008
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: MDMG
LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612
Sequence No.: 217738
EQS News ID: 1541479

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR) 5,00 0,00% MD Medical Group Investments Plc (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen nehmen in den USA ab: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Nikkei letztlich deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelte zunächst um die Nulllinie, doch ab Nachmittag setzte sich auch hier eine freundliche Tendenz durch. An der Wall Street ging es am Montag bergauf. Japanische Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenstart optimistisch. Die chinesischen Märkten waren feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen