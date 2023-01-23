MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

23 January 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, Group or the Company; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM).

The EGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 23 January 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.7% quorum with 54,595,708 shares present.

The EGM passed the following resolution:

To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 until the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of auditors.

The Minutes of the EGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).