MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: The results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders



26-Apr-2023 / 17:00 MSK



MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 26 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM). The AGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 26 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.63% quorum with 54,560,829 shares present. The AGM passed the following resolutions by a majority of members: To adopt the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the reports of the directors and independent auditors To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for 2023 and Joint Stock Company KEPT as the auditor of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for 2023, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual remuneration of RUB 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annual gross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024 The Minutes of the AGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course. *** For further information please contact: Investors Battalova Renata Investor Relations Director Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru About MD Medical Group MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

