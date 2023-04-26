|
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: The results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders
MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
26 April 2023 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MD Medical Group, MDMG, the Group or the Company LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM).
The AGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 26 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.63% quorum with 54,560,829 shares present.
The AGM passed the following resolutions by a majority of members:
The Minutes of the AGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.
About MD Medical Group
MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).
