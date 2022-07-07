|
MDA NAMES HOLLY JOHNSON VICE-PRESIDENT OF ROBOTICS AND SPACE OPERATIONS
BRAMPTON, ON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced Holly Johnson has been appointed as the company's Vice President of Robotics and Space Operations (RSO), reporting to MDA Chief Executive Officer, Mike Greenley. Ms. Johnson stepped into the role in an acting capacity earlier this year.
With 14 years of experience at MDA, including a decade in engineering and business development and four years in corporate operations, Ms. Johnson is ideally positioned to lead the RSO business area as it accelerates through a period of tremendous growth, maximizes new commercial market opportunities, and focuses on delivering Canadarm3.
"Holly has quickly established herself as a customer-centric business leader and skilled operational executive, and I am incredibly proud that we are able to tap into MDA's deep talent pool to fill this critical senior executive position," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "With a strategic vision for MDA to capitalize on the growing commercial market for RSO products and services and the operational mindset to deliver Canadarm3 and multiple other programs, Holly is the right leader to take us forward."
A professional engineer (P.Eng.), Ms. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.), Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Toronto, and received the school's Early Career Award as an alumnus. She is also a recipient of the Northern Lights Aero Foundation Rising Star Award, a prestigious national honour given to outstanding women in the Canadian aviation and aerospace industry, and a past member of the Brampton Board of Trade's Top 40 Under 40.ABOUT MDA
Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.LINKS
