MDA Space Awarded $1 Bln Contract By Canadian Space Agency For Next Phases Of Canadarm3 Program

(RTTNews) - MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO) announced Thursday it has been awarded $1 billion from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the next phases of the Canadarm3 program. The contract is expected to run until March 2030, and will be added to MDA's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Canadarm3 is a most advanced space robotics system ever conceived that will be used aboard Gateway, a multinational collaboration led by NASA to establish a space station in lunar orbit. The contract includes funding for Phase C (final design) and Phase D (construction, system assembly, integration and test) of the full robotics system, comprised of a large arm, a smaller dexterous arm, specialized tools for performing maintenance and science tasks, as well as a ground segment for command and control.

MDA Space will support commissioning of the Canadarm3 robotics system once in orbit from the company's new mission control facility at its global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, Ontario.

The contract will also include planning and personnel training in preparation for on-orbit mission operations.

Leveraging technology derived from Canadarm3, MDA Space has introduced a new suite of commercial space robotics, MDA SKYMAKER, which will provide customers globally with access to the world's most flight-proven space robotics solutions and services.

The phase C and D of the contract will involve over 200 Canadian companies in the MDA Space supply chain, supporting job creation, skills development and economic and export opportunities for the Canadian space industry.