MDA Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA Ltd. ("MDA" or the "Company") (TSX: MDA) joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

MDA is one of the most advanced technology and service providers to the burgeoning global space industry. With world-class engineering capabilities, space mission expertise, and a portfolio of cutting-edge, next generation space technologies, it is the partner of choice for emerging space companies, prime contractors, and government agencies worldwide. With a track record of making ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

