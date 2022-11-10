MDC to Drive Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness for DLA under $181 Million Blanket Purchase Agreement

As part of the five-year award, MDC will seek to achieve key audit remediation objectives and obtain a clean audit opinion through fiscal year 2027.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Global Solutions (MDC)—today announced it has been awarded a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) valued at an estimated $181 million. Under this contract, MDC, along with its team of strategic partners, will seek to provide financial improvement and audit readiness efforts for the J8 office of the DLA. The period of performance for this firm-fixed-price BPA is five years.

Tony Azar, Chief Operating Officer at MDC, stated, "The level of preparedness that the DLA must maintain requires an aggressive reconciliation of financial management resources, processes, tools, and systems to drive auditability as well as accuracy. MDC is well positioned to meet this need thanks to our sharply focused expertise in financial management and analysis, budgetary management, and audit readiness."

"Your vision is your 'why,' while your strategic plan is your 'how,'" shared Yolanda Mack, Executive Vice President of Delivery at MDC. "We have a proven and trusted reputation within the Department of Defense financial community for delivering exceptional staffing, support, and reliably intentional solutions with flexibility to meet the unique needs of the DLA."

To better deliver the full range of capabilities required by the BPA, MDC has strategically partnered with Sehlke Consulting —a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeyon, LLC—and Redhawk Administrative Services (RAS), a subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation - Federal Group. Sehlke Consulting has served the Department of Defense (DoD) since its founding, providing strategic, wide-ranging solutions in the areas of financial management and digital transformation. RAS offers financial data modeling and dashboard development experience to provide cost savings and enhanced decision-making to the DLA through real-time analytics, transparent fiscal stewardship and improved auditability.

About MDC

Founded in 2007, MDC Global Solutions, L.L.C. (MDC) works alongside top government agencies and private corporations to provide financial management solutions to the defense health community. Known for clear and honest guidance, MDC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that works to support federal clients by bringing clarity to operational challenges. Each day, our mission is to eliminate the barriers that impede goals and empower clients to reach their greatest potential. For more information about MDC, visit our website at www.mdc-llc.com.

