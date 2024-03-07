MDWerks Highlights the Environmental Sustainability Advantages of its Energy Wave Technology Solutions in the Alcoholic Beverages and Industrial Sectors

MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks” or the "Company”) (OTC: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today highlighted the environmental sustainability advantages of the energy wave technology solutions offered by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Two Trees Beverage Company ("Two Trees”) and RF Specialties, LLC ("RFS”).

Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented, "As companies increasingly look to reduce their carbon footprints and enhance efficiency, MDWerks is well positioned to disrupt both the alcoholic beverages and industrial sectors with its sustainable energy wave technology. Our solutions give customers an environmental sustainability edge while helping them lower costs, increase speed-to-market, and spur innovation.”

Two Trees – Sustainability in the Alcoholic Beverages Space

Two Trees utilizes the Company’s proprietary energy wave technology to age its award-winning spirits under the Sustainably Matured™ method, which dramatically reduces the amount of time, wood, energy, and barrel housing space required compared to traditional aging processes, thereby reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

The Sustainably Matured™ method mirrors the traditional aging process to deliver premium-quality refined spirits with balanced, mature flavors, but accelerates the natural physical and chemical changes that take place, condensing aging from years to days and lowering wood consumption by approximately 90%.

Through more efficient wood consumption, Two Trees supports the sustainability of the American white oak tree, which is the primary source of material used to make whiskey barrels. A fully mature 80- to 100-year-old oak tree yields material for merely two to three 53-gallon whiskey barrels. In contrast, Two Trees can produce the equivalent of 25 or more barrels of product from the same tree, leveraging its patented aging technology and processes.

American white oak forests face long-term sustainability threats. According to the White Oak Initiative, American white oak forests are dominated by older mature oak trees, while younger trees and seedlings are significantly declining. Without change, American white oak forests "will disappear in a generation with significant impacts on wildlife, forest ecosystems and timber supplies.”1 The Company’s technology plays a growing role in saving the white oak, particularly as Two Trees provides solutions to others in the alcoholic beverage space.

In addition to producing its own award-winning Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits® branded products, Two Trees offers white label solutions, technology out-licensing opportunities, and liquid aging services to craft distilleries and major spirits companies. Third parties that utilize the Company’s disruptive solutions benefit not only from enhanced environmental sustainability, but also from lower costs, increased speed-to-market and greater opportunities for innovation.

Key benefits of Sustainably Matured™ technology:

Less wood consumption

Less energy consumption

Less storage space (barrel housing)

Lower carbon footprint

Greater sustainability (e.g., American white oak)

Less evaporative waste ("angel’s share”)

Lower costs

Greater speed-to-market

Greater innovation

RFS – Sustainable Solutions in the Industrial Sector

RFS utilizes proprietary energy wave technology alongside its patented and proprietary molecular targeting technology to provide sustainable manufacturing solutions to industrial customers in the engineered wood, structural wood, and adhesives space. Utilizing its energy wave expertise, RFS designs and builds custom manufacturing equipment that enables more efficient production lines, thereby driving greater environmental sustainability.

For example, RFS technology has been deployed in the manufacture of tractor trailer flooring beds with great success. In this case, RFS’s custom-designed equipment cures adhesives through advanced heating technology, enabling wooden floor beds to dry in a matter of days rather than weeks under traditional processes. The RFS solution consumes less time, energy, labor and materials (wood and glue) compared to the original procedure, resulting in lower environmental impact and lower manufacturing costs for clients. RFS has helped customers achieve similar manufacturing outcomes across a variety of other engineered and structural wood products.

If you would like to learn more about how our solutions can improve your company’s environmental sustainability and add value to your business, please contact us on our website at https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/contact/.

About Two Trees Beverage Company

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

About RF Specialties, LLC

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC ("RFS”) addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

