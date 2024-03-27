MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary to Kick Off Co-Sponsorship of Team Combat League in TCL’s Second Season Debut Boxing Match

MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks” or the "Company”) (OTC: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that the award-winning fine spirits brands owned by its Two Trees Beverage Company ("Two Trees”) subsidiary will be promoted during Team Combat League’s ("TCL”) second season debut boxing match on March 28, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring NYC Attitude versus Philly Smoke.

Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits® brand logos will appear on mats, signs, and banners during the kickoff match and subsequent season two matches, which will be broadcast live and available for replay on TCL TV. At select future TCL matches, Two Trees branded premium craft spirits will be served and Tim Smith, best known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners, will be available for autographs (dates and venues to be announced).

Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented, "We are excited about the commencement of Two Trees’ multi-year co-sponsorship agreement with Team Combat League, the nation’s first and only boxing league with a franchise team format. We look forward to gaining increased awareness of Two Trees’ award-winning and environmentally sustainable fine spirits brands during TCL’s much anticipated second season and in the years to come.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/. MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/. MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC ("RFS”) addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

About Team Combat League

Launched in March 2023, Team Combat League ("TCL”) is the nation’s first and only boxing league with a team-based ownership model. TCL matches feature 24 three-minute rounds of non-stop action. Competitors compete in one-round matches and are categorized into eight weight classes, consisting of six male weight classes of 126lbs., 135lbs., 147lbs., 160lbs., 175lbs., and 201lbs.+ and two female weight classes of 126lbs. and 147lbs. Sixteen fighters or two fighters per weight class per team appear in each match. Each match is broken up into three periods. The first 8 rounds are the Launch Rounds, rounds 9-16 are the Middle Rounds and rounds 17-24 are the Money Rounds. TCL employs an exclusive point scoring system and each round is scored individually. Judging is carried out by a panel of three judges, which are licensed by a State Athletic Boxing Commission. A round is scored 10-9 for the winner of a decision based on points. If a knockdown occurs, the scoring is 10-8, and in the case of two knockdowns or a stoppage, the round is scored a 10-7. The scoring process is straightforward: all the individual round scores are added up and the team with the highest total score at the end of all 24 rounds wins. Each TCL season begins in March and concludes with the championship match, The Super Fight. A total of 12 teams will participate in the 2024 season, up from 6 teams in the league’s inaugural season in 2023. For more information, please visit: https://teamcombatleague.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified by the use of the terms "will,” "look forward to” and "aim,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327356274/en/