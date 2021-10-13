NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

13 OCTOBER 2021, 19:30 CET

MDxHealth files Registration Statement for

Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 13, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (representing ordinary shares of the Company) ("ADSs"), which are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the timing and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the abovementioned registration statement.

MDxHealth's ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "MDXH". An application has been made to list the ADSs on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "MDXH".

Piper Sandler is acting as lead book-running manager, Oppenheimer is acting as co-lead book-running manager, BTIG is acting as a lead manager, and KBC Securities USA is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and the European Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as relevant.

The proposed offering of ordinary shares in the United States will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering can be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924 or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by e-mail at EquityProspectus@opco.com, or by phone at (212) 667-8055.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations of the completion and timing and size of the proposed offering. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the MDxHealth's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of MDxHealth only as of the date of this announcement.

