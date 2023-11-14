NEWS RELEASE

November 14, 2023, 4PM ET/ 22:00 CET

MDxHealth to Participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler

Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – November 14, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 9:00am ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website.

35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:00am ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1644261&tp_key=fb5d2675c4

The 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference is?taking place November 28 - 30, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

About mdxhealth®

mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

