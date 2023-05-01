NEWS RELEASE

MDxHealth to Present First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, May 15, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – May 1, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

MDxHealth Presents First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: May 15, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-877-407-9716

Belgium: 0800 73904

The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340

United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429







Conference ID: 13738494 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612703&tp_key=c5b907adf5





The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

