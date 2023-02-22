MDxHealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

FEBRUARY 22, 2023, 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, March 8, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET



IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 22, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Title:



Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-877-407-9716

Belgium: 0800 73904

The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340

United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429







Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600322&tp_key=c5695c9654

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

