25 OCTOBER 2023, 4PM ET / 22:00 CET

MDxHealth to Present Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

and Corporate Update on November 8

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, November 8, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 25, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

MDxHealth Presents Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: November 8, 2023 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-888-886-7786

Belgium: 0800 76018

The Netherlands: 0800 022 7908

United Kingdom: 4480 065 22435







Conference ID: 00680078 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1636749&tp_key=4b4cf524b1





The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About MDxHealth

mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth



info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

