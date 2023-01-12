Me Squared Cancer Foundation Helps Patients with Financial Awards

SOTUHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Me Squared Cancer Foundation seeks to help adults newly diagnosed with cancer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by providing support for cancer treatments. The foundation delivers financial assistance and cancer-related education to its beneficiaries. Empower Brokerage is honored to be a contributor to the foundation's efforts. Since 2019, Me Squared has awarded over $689,983 to aid 271 people with monetary funds toward cancer treatment.

Mimi Tran started the foundation during her cancer journey in early 2019. Despite being in her third month of chemotherapy and so much pain, Mimi understood how fortunate she was to receive treatment and have the support of her family. "I realized that I was so lucky to have what I have. I have a great husband, a great family, and extended family," said Tran. "Then I realized that God gave me a talent of raising money, and I should use that talent to help others pay for their deductibles to get treatment."

The charity responsibly distributes funds as 90 percent of their patients earn less than 400 percent below the federal poverty level. Furthermore, 90 percent of every dollar spent directly pays for the medical bills of grant recipients and items to keep them comfortable during treatment. The organization's gracious efforts earned them a Gold Transparency designation in 2022 from the esteemed nonprofit organization Candid. As of December 31, 2022, the Me Squared Cancer Foundation has raised $659,000 this calendar year and provided $513,000 to 199 individuals. "We are almost at the peak where we have given all our money," said Tran.

For the second consecutive year, the Me Squared Cancer Foundation will hold a Black & White Gala to promote their charitable cause on February 24, 2023, at Westin Southlake. The foundation is currently accepting sponsorships for the event. The gala will feature a silent auction, live music from The Walton Stout Band, bourbon and wine pulls, and other entertainment. Those interested in sponsorships and purchasing from the limited ticket amount for the gala can visit the foundation website at https://one.bidpal.net/blackandwhitegala2023/

Southlake, Texas-based Empower Brokerage is one example of an ongoing sponsor of the foundation. At their annual Christmas party, Empower Brokerage presented the Me Squared Cancer Foundation with another $15,000 donation. The organization also bestowed 18 blankets to comfort patients undergoing chemotherapy.

If you would like to contribute to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation, please call (817) 247-9301 or visit their website at https://www.mesquaredcancerfoundation.org/.

Media Contact:

Cali Naughton

cnaughton@empowerbrokerage.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/me-squared-cancer-foundation-helps-patients-with-financial-awards-301720379.html

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.