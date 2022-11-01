MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE NAMES SABRINA ISHERWOOD CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Senior marketing and sales executive will play a key role in navigating extensive growth planned for the behavioral healthcare leader

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare is excited to announce Sabrina Isherwood as its new Chief Growth Officer. This seasoned marketing and sales professional will play a key role as MBH embarks on its next phase of growth, aimed at fulfilling its mission of continually expanding access to its best-in-class care.

Over the next 18 months, MBH is poised to increase their patient capacity in their home base of Wickenburg, Arizona by more than 60%. This includes expanding existing treatment programs like those focused on women's issues, eating disorders, young adults, and its series of week-long workshops. They are also scheduled to launch an acute program and open an adolescent treatment center in 2023. This is in addition to adding eight new outpatient treatment locations across the country and virtual outpatient groups in 10 additional states.

"Sabrina brings a dynamic track record in healthcare sales and marketing at companies such as Vein Clinics of America and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, making her the perfect professional to help us navigate the growth ahead," says George Maney, President & Chief Financial Officer at MBH.

As a senior marketing, sales, and business leader for more than three decades across diverse industries, often in CMO roles, Isherwood has a proven history of activating market strategy, reinventing existing marketing and sales functions, propelling growth, driving value, and transforming culture. Additionally, she serves on the board of a developing DSO with Shore Capital Partners and is adjunct faculty at The University of Chicago. As CGO, Isherwood will directly manage departments including business development, digital marketing, alumni, payer relations, and The Meadows Institute.

"I'm extremely excited by the opportunity to join the talented team at MBH," Isherwood says. "As we have all witnessed, there is enormous strain on the mental and behavioral health of people, young and old. With spikes in anxiety, depression, and other behavioral health issues, there could not be a more compelling moment to work in this particular healthcare space. I am inspired and privileged to be working for a best-in-class leader in this industry and look forward to our continued growth."

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This treatment approach, which features "The Meadows Model" and is rooted in decades of clinical experience, has established a strong foundation of trust among patients, referring healthcare partners and the local communities served. For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, from inpatient to outpatient and virtual levels of care, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

