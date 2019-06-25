MeasureUp, Worldwide Leading Provider of IT Certification Practice Tests, Celebrates Five Years With Media Interactiva

SEVILLE, Spain, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Media Interactiva, leader in the development of educational technology and instructional design aimed at training and certification of digital competencies, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the acquisition of MeasureUp, worldwide leading provider of IT certification practice tests and assessments for IT professionals. MeasureUp was incorporated into the Spanish technology company in 2014, becoming one of its strategic business lines, and commercializing to date over 1,000,000 practice tests and assessment tests in one hundred countries. These practice tests are oriented to the training and evaluation of digital competencies in the programs of top companies like Microsoft, VMware, Cisco, and CompTIA.

MeasureUp has operated for more than two decades. Its activity has nevertheless been boosted, and has grown exponentially, since the purchase by the Spanish company. In just five years, its global sales have increased by 30%. MeasureUp's strategic partnership with Pearson VUE as a distribution channel for MeasureUp products in both the US and EMEA markets has enhanced their reach in different parts of the world.

The product portfolio available through MeasureUp's e-commerce includes 265 different titles, with Microsoft 70-483: Programming in C#, CompTIA SY0-501: CompTIA Security+ and CISCO: 200-125 Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), among the annual best-sellers. Its website receives an average of one million visitors each year, including 2018.

The goal of MeasureUp is to keep on innovating and working to offer its users the best method for having their technology competencies accredited with its products. They provide the best choice in the sector for reporting capabilities throughout the learning process and continue to have broad-based support of their users. MeasureUp's customer satisfaction surveys indicate that 84.6% of its users would recommend MeasureUp practice tests to others, while 91% are satisfied with the explanations they contain, and 90% are satisfied with the technical accuracy of the questions. MeasureUp customer support receives high marks with satisfaction levels approaching 90%.

About Media Interactiva

Media Interactiva is a Spanish multinational company, leader in the development of educational technology and instructional design aimed at the training and the certification of digital competencies, with offices in Sevilla, New York, Miami, and Atlanta. It was founded in 2011 by Sam Brocal, to help the education community and both public and private entities with challenges faced in terms of training, validation and certification. Media Interactiva maintains a strategic partnership with Pearson VUE, helping many of their clients including schools and corporations worldwide with their innovative solutions around the certification arena. Recently, Media Interactiva was featured in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies (31 European companies).

More information can be found at: www.mediainteractiva.com and www.measureup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928697/MeasureUp_Logo.jpg

More information:



Grayling Spain

Vita Lirola – Javier Monteagudo

grayling@mediainteractiva.com

Tel.: +34-954-933-100

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/measureup-worldwide-leading-provider-of-it-certification-practice-tests-celebrates-five-years-with-media-interactiva-300874651.html

SOURCE MeasureUp