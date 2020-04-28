Meat District Teams Up With iHeartMedia's Ryan Seacrest In 'Feeding The Frontlines' Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat District has teamed up with iHeartMedia star Ryan Seacrest to launch "Feeding the Frontlines" – a nationwide initiative donating over $2 million in food to supply chain workers and their families who are working around the clock to ensure Americans are fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating grocers include Hy-Vee, Winn-Dixie, Smart & Final, Ralphs, and Stater Bros.

Starting this week, Meat District will kick off the initiative with donations of $150,000 worth of its butcher-crafted, premium meats to each participating grocer's charitable foundation where it will be distributed to those in need.

"Feeding the Frontlines would not be possible without the support of our retail partners distributing donations to charities and families in need in our local communities," said CEO Erik Litmanovich. "With extraordinary teamwork between Meat District and our retailers, we are able to help feed thousands of families across the country."

Additionally, Ryan Seacrest and iHeartMedia will launch "Feeding the Frontlines" on his nationally syndicated radio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." Listeners in participating markets including Northern California, Southern California, Charlotte, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville are encouraged to nominate their favorite local supermarket superhero for a chance to win a month of free groceries for their family.

"We are extremely grateful for our partners in launching our 'Feeding the Frontlines' initiative," said Zack Levenson, COO of Meat District. "We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to give back to supermarket workers, butchers, truck drivers and every supply chain employee who work tirelessly to ensure families are being fed. We wanted to offer our appreciation and ensure that supply chain workers and their families are being taken care of especially during the pandemic."

"Feeding the Frontlines" will run through June 7, 2020. Each week during the program, local iHeartMedia radio affiliates will announce the winner of the $1,000 gift card.

To learn more about "Feeding the Frontlines" or nominate a supply chain hero in need, visit iHeart.com/contests.

About Meat District

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

