Mech-Mind Announces New-Gen Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced Industrial 3D Camera to Enable Smarter Robotics of Industry 4.0

BEIJING, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mech-Mind Robotics ("Mech-Mind"), fast-growing Chinese AI startup, has announced its new-generation Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced Industrial 3D Camera. Equipped with fast structured light, this 3D camera presents high-quality 3D imaging of a broad range of objects, including tiny, shiny, reflective, and colored objects.

Industrial 3D camera has become an essential partner for pick-and-place robotics. Yet, when it comes to densely packed, randomly placed, and highly detailed objects, limitation in terms of resolution, precision, and speed restricts their performance and potential.

With advances in resolution and precision, Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced 3D industrial camera can generate complete, detailed, and accurate point cloud with native and perfectly aligned color for a wide variety of objects, including plastic, ceramic, metal, cardboard, and wood.

In addition, Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced's notable features include:

Extra field-of-view w ith 3D imaging time shortened to 0.5 second possible. This enables Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced to meet a wide variety of typical applications, including bin picking, inspecting, measuring, and academic research.

This enables Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced to meet a wide variety of typical applications, including bin picking, inspecting, measuring, and academic research. Compact Aluminium housing with flexible mounting options. This minimizes the impact on maneuverability and enables robot cells to maintain reliable operation in demanding applications.

This minimizes the impact on maneuverability and enables robot cells to maintain reliable operation in demanding applications. Cost efficiency. Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced is competitive in terms of pricing. Moreover, it helps customers boost efficiency and productivity.

Mech-Eye Pro Enhanced is competitive in terms of pricing. Moreover, it helps customers boost efficiency and productivity. Industrial suitability with IP65, vibration resistant, EMC/EMI proved, obtaining CE, FCC, VCCI, and RoHS certifications.

Mech-Mind has developed a full infrastructure and industrial 3D cameras portfolio including:

Mech-Eye Laser : Equipped with fast structured light, Mech-Eye Laser boasts ambient light resistance, significantly reducing shading facility requirements even under sunlight exceeds 10000 lux.

Equipped with fast structured light, boasts ambient light resistance, significantly reducing shading facility requirements even under sunlight exceeds 10000 lux. Mech-Eye Nano : Combining small size with high-quality imaging processing, Mech-Eye Nano helps robotic arms to better understand and interact with their surroundings.

Combining small size with high-quality imaging processing, helps robotic arms to better understand and interact with their surroundings. Mech-Eye Deep : With a large field of view and extra depth accuracy, Mech-Eye Deep can well recognize tightly-packed wrinkled sacks of different sizes.

With a multi-language SDK for platforms, end-users can integrate Mech-Eye 3D Camera with Mech-Vision graphical vision software and Mech-Viz intelligent robot programming environment to develop customized applications.

With such features and potential, Mech-Eye 3D industrial cameras have been deployed in over 1000 applications across wide-ranging industries including manufacturing, steel, food, logistics, finance, and healthcare since 2016.

"Mech-Mind is driven by the philosophy to empower partners and integrators with competitive products and comprehensive service." says Tianlan Shao, Founder & CEO of Mech-Mind.

"Our products are designed to fundamentally reframe the manufacturing pain points by utilizing the practice of AI and human-robotics interaction. Moving forward, we will focus on leveraging technical strength to pioneer the next frontier of manufacturing."

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind was founded in 2016 to put intelligence into industrial robots. Integrating advanced technologies including deep learning, 3D Vision, and motion planning, Mech-Mind offers cost-effective solutions to palletizing and depalletizing, bin picking, order sorting, machine tending and assembly/gluing/locating in logistics and manufacturing.

Mech-Mind's intelligent industrial robot solutions are used in automotive OEM plants, appliance plants, steel plants, food plants, logistics warehouses, banks, and hospitals in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the U.S.

