Medacta Announces First Lumbar Fusion Procedure with NextAR Spine Augmented Reality Surgical Application in US

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 25 April 2022 - Medacta announces the successful completion of the first lumbar fusion procedure in the United States utilizing the M.U.S.T.(R) Pedicle Screw System in combination with the NextAR(TM) Spine, the first CE-marked and FDA-cleared Augmented Reality (AR)-based surgical application with intraoperative guidance in spine surgery. The procedure was performed by Kevin J. McGuire, M.D., M.S., Section Chief of Orthopaedic Spine Surgery at the Center for Pain and Spine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

"While utilizing the 3D Direct option, I was able to seamlessly register the NextAR Platform to my intraoperative 3D scan, accurately place the pedicle screws, and enjoy the ability to keep my eyes on my patient the entire time using the NextAR Smart Glasses. Implementing the NextAR Platform didn't compromise any of my current workflow and actually, worked better than I anticipated" says Kevin J. McGuire, M.D., M.S.



The NextAR Spine Application assists the surgeon in precisely locating the anatomical structures in either open, mini-open or percutaneous spine procedures for the safe placement of spine implants. The system tracks the patient's anatomy, continuously updating its position on patient-specific 3D x-ray images, such as 3D C-Arm or 3D CT scan. The surgeon can accurately plan and execute spine surgeries by selecting among real-time (3D Direct) and preoperative planning (3D-3D) approaches.

During the operation, NextAR empowers the surgeon's vision with unique real-time surgical guidance superimposed onto the operative field to enhance precision and enable data-driven decision-making. This enables personalized adjustments based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics.

NextAR is Medacta's proprietary Augmented Reality Surgical Platform, which includes dedicated smart delivery tools:

- NextAR TS, Tracking System, a compact, integrated single-use solution, delivered terminally sterile.

- NextAR Smart Glasses, surgical guidance on the surgeon's line-of-sight.

NextAR is the first platform to offer personalized augmented reality solutions for both joint replacement and spine procedures. In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, the NextAR platform is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per-case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. The platform represents an optimal solution worldwide and particularly for U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

The NextAR surgical platform is part of Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. MySolutions embodies Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming to bring value to every step of the patient journey from preoperative through postoperative care.

With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone while discovering new technologies. These latest advancements are supported by personalized high-level educational pathways designed by the M.O.R.E. Institute, which can rely on the collaboration of an international network of expert surgeons.

For more information about the NextAR Platform, please visit nextar.medacta.com.

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

