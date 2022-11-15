|
Medacta Group SA announces the final settlement in the Conformis case
Medacta Group SA announces the final settlement in the Conformis case
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 15 November 2022 With reference to note 6.25 of its 2021 Financial Statements, Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE) announces today that its subsidiaries Medacta International SA, Medacta USA, Inc. and Medacta Germany GmbH (together, Medacta) have entered into an agreement with Conformis, Inc. that resolves all patent disputes between the companies.
The settlement agreement contemplates the payment of a sum in a low single digit million-dollar amount and accordingly, all matters referred to as 'the Conformis Matter' in note 6.25 of the 2021 Financial Statements are fully, finally and completely settled.
About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.
