15-Nov-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Medacta Group SA announces the final settlement in the Conformis case

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 15 November 2022 With reference to note 6.25 of its 2021 Financial Statements, Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE) announces today that its subsidiaries Medacta International SA, Medacta USA, Inc. and Medacta Germany GmbH (together, Medacta) have entered into an agreement with Conformis, Inc. that resolves all patent disputes between the companies.

The settlement agreement contemplates the payment of a sum in a low single digit million-dollar amount and accordingly, all matters referred to as 'the Conformis Matter' in note 6.25 of the 2021 Financial Statements are fully, finally and completely settled.

