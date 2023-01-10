|
Medacta Group SA: First NextAR surgeries in Japan with the award-winning NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform
First NextAR surgeries in Japan with the award-winning NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 10 January 2023 Medacta is pleased to announce the first NextARTM surgeries have been successfully performed in Japan with its innovative NextAR, Augmented Reality Surgical Platform. NextAR is the first surgical platform to offer personalized augmented reality solutions for both joint replacement and spine procedures leveraging patient-specific, unique real-time data to efficiently complement operative workflow.
Since the recent approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), NextAR Platform further enlarges its worldwide outreach, engaging with new surgeons with the aim of achieving better outcomes for patients.
Through advanced 3D planning tools, a compact and revolutionary single-use tracking system, and augmented reality, NextAR enables data-driven decision-making allowing the surgeon to perform personalized procedures based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics. These valuable insights are displayed through the NextAR Smart Glasses directly onto the operative field to give the surgeon enhanced visualization and control during the procedure. The increased level of data may provide more precision and could lead to improved patient outcomes.
We are extremely proud that this unique, lean, and sustainable technology has reached a new relevant market, where it has sparked the interest of many surgeons. NextAR represents a new dimension for enabling technologies, seamlessly integrating into well-established surgical workflows, says Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International.
In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, the NextAR platform is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. The platform represents an optimal solution worldwide, particularly for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).
The NextAR surgical platform is part of Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. MySolutions embodies Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming to bring value to every step of the patient journey from preoperative through postoperative care.
NextAR is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on spine procedures and products with personalized high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.
To learn more about NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform please visithttps://nextar.medacta.com/
Contact
Medacta International SA
About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.
