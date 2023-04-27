Medacta Group SA: Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

|
27.04.2023 19:00:10
Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting
Medacta Group SA
Media Release
Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 27 April 2023 Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) .
Today's AGM was held with the physical participation of Shareholders and took place at Hotel Splendide Royal, Riva Antonio Caccia 7, Lugano. A total of 18,160,329 shares were represented, either by attending shareholders or by third-party proxy and by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 90.80% of Medacta's share capital.
Shareholders approved the distribution of approx. CHF 10.8 million or CHF 0.54 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.
Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.
Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:
The minutes of the 2023 AGM will be available in due course at:
https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.
Contact
Medacta International SA
Giorgio Botta, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 91 696 14 95
investor.relations@medacta.ch
About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries.
File: Medacta announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting
